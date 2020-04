April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’

The Triumph Foundation will host a virtual “Zoom Fiesta” on Saturday, April 25 starting at 2 p.m. as part of the nonprofit organization’s annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.

The online event will feature sports legends, comedy, singing, a video premiere, trivia, a scavenger hunt, and prizes.

“We’ll be celebrating our abilities in honor of our 2020 Wheelchair Sports Festival,” said organizer Andrew Skinner. “Even though we can’t meet in person, we can still stay connected.”

The Triumph Foundation helps people triumph over paralysis.

To register for the Zoom Fiesta, click here.

For more information, visit triumph-foundation.org.