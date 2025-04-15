April 26: Library Express, a Library Without Walls, Debuts at Día de los Niños

The city of Santa Clarita will turn the page on a bold new chapter for the Santa Clarita Public Library with the official launch of the Library Express, a fully equipped mobile Library designed to bring books, programs and educational resources to every corner of the city.

This debut will be held on Saturday, April 26, in celebration of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros, an annual event honoring childhood, family and the joy of reading.

The festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, where community members, city leaders and library staff will gather to introduce the Library Express and commemorate its first official day on the road.

After the ceremony, the new mobile unit will make its way through the city, traveling past familiar landmarks before arriving in Canyon Country for a public debut at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch around 11 a.m.

As part of the Día de los Niños celebration, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon, families will be among the first to see the all-new Library Express and explore its unique features. From shelves filled with popular books to mobile storytime and onboard check-out capabilities, the Library Express will serve as a dynamic extension of the Santa Clarita Public Library’s commitment to learning, creativity and access for all.

In addition to the mobile library’s unveiling, guests can enjoy a game-themed experience featuring chess, foosball, air hockey and other interactive activities designed to spark imagination and foster connection.

The Library Express supports a major goal outlined in the city’s “SC2025 Strategic Plan,” increasing equitable access to library services across the community. Whether stationed at a local park, school or neighborhood event, this new mobile unit ensures that library resources are always within reach.

For more information on the Library Express, visit SantaClaritaPublicLibrary.com or follow @scvpubliclibrary on Instagram. Let the stories come to you with the Library Express.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

