April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising Celebrity Waiter Dinner to be held Saturday, April 26 at the Bella Vida Senior Center.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with the opening reception followed by the program at 6 p.m. on the outdoor patio at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The theme of this year’s event is “Broadway Lights.” Title sponsors are Ridge (Wallet) and Visiting Angels. Table sponsorships are still available.

The SCV Senior and its Meals on Wheels Programs prepare and serve more than 2,400 meals a day and is one of the largest Meals on Wheels Programs in Los Angeles County.

The center also offers more than 30 different classes and activities at Bella Vida. The Social Work Department (Support Services) provides counseling, support groups and crisis intervention to Seniors every day. The Alzheimer’s Day program is an amazing support to families. The Handyworker programs fix and repair over 70 homes a year.

To continue the full operation of these programs the SCV Senior Center must raise more than $900,000.

Funds raised at the Celebrity Waiter Fundraising Dinner/Extravaganza will help to meet this goal.

The headliner for the event will be singer/actor Michael B. Levin who will present “The Best of Broadway” on the Bella Vida stage.

The meals will be prepared by the culinary team of Bella Vida featuring Executive Chefs Cindy Smith and Marco Rios.

Co-chairs of the event are Jackie Hartmann and Sharlene Johnson.

Melanie Meyer will serve as the emcee and Ed Masterson will present the live auction which includes Hawaii, NYC and Africa vacations and much more.

The Senior Center will also honor the volunteers and staff who made heroic efforts during the recent Hughes Fire.

“It will be a night to honor our volunteers and to celebrate our success in serving seniors,” said SCV Senior Center Board of Directors President Bonnie Teaford.

For information on sponsorships and individual tickets for Celebrity Waiter and how to support the center please visit scvseniorcenter.org or call Christine at (661) 259-9444 ext. 143.

