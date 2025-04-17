April 26-May 4: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale Begins

The California Department of Transportation will hold a public, informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24 for the Interstate 405 (I-405) Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, April 25, 9 a.m.- noon at Castaic Lake.

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to invest in supporting art-centered fire recovery initiatives in Altadena.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host "Things with Wings," art show reception Saturday, April 26 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For the fifth consecutive year, the California Institute of the Arts animation programs (Character Animation and Experimental Animation) have collectively earned the top spot in all eligible categories in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Animation School Rankings.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Spring Bag Sale Saturday, April 26 - Sunday, May 4.

Effective April 16, 2025, DACC is discontinuing the requirement to set an appointment to surrender a pet at DACC’s seven animal care centers.

Unleash the dragon at Castaic Lake, home to the upcoming 6th Annual Dragon Boating festival on May 31, 2025.

In partnership with the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, LA County Library invites all County residents to explore public art in their communities through its Civic Art Passport.

Mark your calendars and start making plans to join California State Parks and partners in celebrating the fourth annual California State Parks Week from June 11-15.

The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.

The Painted Turtle is serving up a fun afternoon to support their operations with a pickleball tournament.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched an interactive online dashboard that provides the public with access to environmental and health monitoring data collected in response to the January 2025 wildfires.

Southern California has seen a lot of natural phenomena recently — from enormous wildfires and high-speed winds to massive rainfall and landslides — and most recently, a series of small to moderate earthquakes.

The city of Santa Clarita is launching a pilot program to offer residents free mulch and compost created from processed yard waste and food waste that has been recycled.

April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus Have you ever looked at the sky and wondered if humans are alone? Have you ever watched a sci-fi show or film and wondered if there really are habitable exoplanets out there like the much beloved Vulcan, Tatooine, or Arrakis?

Supes Unanimously Approve $47.9B County Budget for 2025-26 The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 5-0 to apporve the $47.9 billion recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. the recommended spending plan includes 3% cuts to some departments and the elimination of 310 vacant positions, but no layoffs.

Storm Season is Over, County Still Below Annual Rainfall Totals As the storm season officially concluded on Tuesday, April 15, Los Angeles County has captured 11.9 billion gallons of stormwater over the past several months.

Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Pop Up, Play Outdoor Sports Series Grab your friends and family and head to the park for some fun! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to bring back the Pop Up and Play neighborhood series to the community.