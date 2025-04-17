April 26-May 4: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale Begins

|
April 17
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
