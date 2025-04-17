header image

April 26-May 4: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale Begins
| Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Bag Sale

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Spring Bag Sale Saturday, April 26 – Sunday, May 4.

Spring into super savings on books and more at the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Bag Sale.

Visit any or all of the SCV library branches, buy a bag for $7, or bring a bag from a previous sale and pay just $6, then fill it up with a variety of books and other materials from the bookstore.

All proceeds exclusively support the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Santa Clarita Public Library Branches:

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For more information on Friends of Santa Clarita Valley Public Library events, please visit the website.

SCVNews.com