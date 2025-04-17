April 26: SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Art Reception

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host “Things with Wings,” art show reception Saturday, April 26 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The art show will open Friday, April 25 and runs through Sunday, May 25. It will be open 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

This five week art exhibit features 17 local artists from the Santa Clarita Artists Association uniquely showcasing wings in a variety of techniques and mediums.

The event will include the following:

Dance performance by D’Wilfri at 5:15 p.m.

Photo opp with Winged Dancers at 5:15-6 p.m.

Live music by Harpist Paige Camryn at 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Live Butterfly Encounter by Gilchrist Farm at 5-8 p.m.

Live painting with Kristen Baladi at 5-8 p.m.

Special By one get one offer by Newhall Press Room.

The Gilchrist Activity Giveaway will select 15 winners.

Plus, a “Guest Favorite” artwork will be voted and awarded during the reception.

This event is open to the public and free.

The gallery will be closed on Mother’s Day and will close early for a private event on Saturday, May 3.

All artwork by SCAA artists in the gallery is for sale.

Our non-profit gallery offers fine art gifts and jewelry, in addition to original art, so there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Funding provided by Solar Optimum via the LA County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

SCAA is supported by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture as part of Creative Recovery LA, an initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan.

