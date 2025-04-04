April 26: SCV Family History, Genealogy Fair

The Santa Clarita Valley Family History & Genealogy Fair, an annual free genealogy fair hosted by the Valencia FamilySearch Center, will be held on Saturday, April 26, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The fair, on hiatus for six years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return with a full slate of morning and afternoon classes to assist people in filling out their family tree.

The genealogy fair will be held at the Valencia FamilySearch Center, 24443 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The fair opens with morning registration 8-8:30 a.m. followed by the first session of classes beginning at 9 a.m. that include:

DNA Basics

Fun with Family Search

Questions? Keys to Start, or Restart your Research.

Not All Cenuses are Equal. Get the Most Out of Every Census

Family History: Using the App Five Ways in Five Minutes a Day

Learn about Indexing or Open a Family Search Account

The keynote address will follow the first session at 10:15 a.m. Keynote speaker Mihaela Kings will share her family’s story of their escape from Romania.

The second session of classes begins at 11:15 a.m. and includes:

Cross checking Your Research

Preserving the Past: Telling Your Family Story Through Journals, Photos and Videos

How to Tell Your Ancestor’s Story

My DNA Can Do That? Find Unknown Parents with DNA

Ideas to Encourage Your Kids to be Interested in Family History

Learn about Indexing or Open a Family Search Account

Lunch will follow the second class session. Attendees can purchase an $8 box lunch on site.

After lunch the final session of the day will begin at 1:30 p.m. A panel of the day’s presenters will gather for a question and answer session.

During the fair attendees will have access to a vast quanity of records through the FamilySearch Center, along with sites such as Ancestry.com and My Heritage, all free of charge.

Volunteers will be available at the FamilySearch Center to assist attendees throughout the event and on a regular basis during the week.

FamilySearch is a nonprofit organization and website offering genealogical records, education and software. It is operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is part of the Church’s Family History Department. FamilySearch maintains a collection of records, resources and services designed to help people learn more about their family history. It is open to all members of the public, regardless of religious affiliation.

You do not have to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to attend. This community event is open to anyone interested in family history. Everyone is welcome.

The Family History & Genealogy Fair will be held Saturday, April 26. To learn more, and to register for free tickets to the event visit www.eventbrite.com/e/scv-family-history-genealogy-fair-2025-tickets-1287227043739.

