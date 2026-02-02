April 26: SCV Senior Center’s ‘Celebrity Waiter’ Transforms to ‘Golden Gala’

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center “Golden Gala” Chair, Jackie Hartmann, has announced a name change and theme for the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center.

The SCV Senior Center is changing the name from the Celebrity Waiter Dinner to the “Golden Gala.”

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the SCV Senior Center and the theme for the “Golden Gala” is “All that Glitters is Gold.”

The gala will be held on Saturday, April 25, in the spacious Bella Vida Courtyard and Grand Ballroom.

This year the event will feature live music from College of the Canyons musicians during the courtyard reception, a dinner prepared by the Bella Vida chefs, a live auction and much more.

Sponsorships are now available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which include seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gifts, local print and social media recognition and more.

“It is a night to celebrate the SCV Senior Center and raise much-needed funds for our programs,” said Bonnie Teaford, President, SCV Senior Center Board of Directors.

Guests will use the theme “All that Glitters is Gold” to decorate tables and come dressed in unique attire. Ideas for the theme include “The Golden Girls,” “Golden Bears,” etc.

The live auction will feature adventurous experiences, including an African Safari and other travel packages.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the many programs, services and over 350,000 meals served by the SCV Senior Center located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information and table sponsorship reservations please call Christine Arnold at (661) 259-9444 ext.143 or carnold@scv-seniorcenter.org or visit scvseniorcenter.org.

Like this: Like Loading...