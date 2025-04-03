April 26: ‘The Beat Goes On’ Master Chorale Cabaret & Cabernet Benefit

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner and song at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “The Beat Goes On,” on Saturday, April 26, 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

Begin the evening with appetizers and a cash bar and bid on a wide variety of silent auction items from donors’ private offerings and favorite Santa Clarita Valley vendors.

Dinner follows with entertainment provided by a live band.

Due to the overwhelming response to last year’s 1960s theme, “The Beat Goes On” in 2025 and you’ll hear more selections from the ‘60s sung by members of the Chorale, from Motown classics to Neil Diamond, Sonny & Cher, Bob Dylan and the Righteous Brothers.

Individual dinner tickets are $150 each. If you’re looking for a way to say thank you to special friends or colleagues and support your community, you can sponsor a VIP table for 10 at a cost of $1,750. This package includes extra gifts including wine and gourmet chocolates for your table.

Dinner finishes with dessert as unique live auction experiences are offered.

To add to the fun, everyone is encouraged to dress in their best ‘60s fashion.

All the proceeds will support the dedicated and productive arts ensemble, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale.

For tickets visit www.scmasterchorale.org or call (661) 383-1776.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire to entertain audience members of all ages.

