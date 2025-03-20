April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre

For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.

Hosted by Raising the Curtain Foundation, “Charles Phoenix” will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut Street in Newhall.

Tickets are only $25 and are available at www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.

With his keen expertise, unbridled enthusiasm, and spectacular collection of vintage images, Charles unleashes the stories and glories of space-age style, mid-century marvels, local landmarks, roadside wonders, fund foods, festive fashions, colorful car culture, futuristic transportation and more galore. Your imagination will be inspired and your spirit will soar!

Showman, author, tour guide and food crafter (who do you think came up with the Cherpumple?) Charles Phoenix celebrates classic and kitschy American life and style. He is known for his comedy slide show performances, field trip tours, Joyride videos, Test Kitchen concoctions, and coffee table books. On TV, he’s appeared with Jay Leno, Martha Stewart, Conan O’Brien and as a judge on Food Network’s Cake Wars.

The Southern California native was educated at theme parks, shopping malls, thrift stores, and his dad’s used car lots. Fans enjoy his genuine reverence, unique spin and trust his guide to time-honored attractions from coast to coast.

Don’t miss this first-ever Santa Clarita Valley performance by the Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix. Get your tickets today.

