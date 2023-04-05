header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
46°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
| Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
Call for Art

Apply now! City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork with the theme of fantasy for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.

This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of fantasy. Artwork may be submitted in any medium as long as it can be mounted to a wall, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, and textiles. Sculptural pieces will be accepted for consideration. For artwork to safely hang, artwork must be wired. Artwork exceeding 25 pounds will not be accepted. Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Submit artwork on the theme of Fantasy until April 27.

Art drop off/installation: May 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Exhibition Closes/Art Pick Up: Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.

For more information or to apply, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline

April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
Apply now! City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork with the theme of antfasy for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 3 – Sunday, April 9.
FULL STORY...

Teen FanFest Returns to Santa Clarita After Two-Year Hiatus

Teen FanFest Returns to Santa Clarita After Two-Year Hiatus
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay

SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
Friday, Mar 31, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
FULL STORY...

Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits

Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Apply now! City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork with the theme of antfasy for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday that declares April 2023 as Arts Month in Los Angeles County and praises the contributions of artists, arts administrators, arts organizations, culture bearers and arts educators throughout the county. The motion was authored by Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County
Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognized Julio Lemos Jr. and Newhall-based Julio Lemos Insurance Services as Senate District 21’s March Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services
May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club
After a three year absence the 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The outdoors festival will feature arts & crafts booths, music, vendors and more.
May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club
College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship
Joelle Min, a Claremont McKenna College junior from the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named a finalist for the Truman Scholarship, the nation’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for aspiring public service leaders.
College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship
Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.
Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event
Lynn Plambeck of SCOPE, Santa Clarita Organization to Protect the Environment and Jim Danza of the Friends of the Santa Clara River will present "The River Next Door" on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event
CARESCV Returns to College of the Canyons After Two-Year Hiatus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California are hosting the fifth CARESCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo at The University Center at College of the Canyons Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
CARESCV Returns to College of the Canyons After Two-Year Hiatus
COC Express Admissions Days Announced
College of the Canyons will offer a series of Express Admissions Days to facilitate the admission process for new students looking to enroll in the summer or fall 2023 semesters.
COC Express Admissions Days Announced
SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between Sunland and Altadena for construction to upgrade the ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures
Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Preserving the natural beauty of our city has been a priority for your city council since incorporation. In fact, the very first city ordinance protects our oak trees stating, "…the beauty and natural setting of our city is greatly enhanced by the presence of large numbers of majestic oak trees."
Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Men of Harmony Renamed Harmony Hills Chorus
Dave Norman, chapter president of the Men of Harmony A-Capella Chorus has announced the group has changed its name to the Harmony Hills Chorus.
Men of Harmony Renamed Harmony Hills Chorus
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
COC Men’s Swim Team Ties for First at WSC Home Meet
College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men's team tying for an historic first-place result and the women's side swimming to fourth in the team standings.
COC Men’s Swim Team Ties for First at WSC Home Meet
CSUN Beach Volleyball Sweeps St. Katherine; Falls to Concordia
The California State University, Northridge beach volleyball team (13-12) split a Saturday at Great Park as the Matadors swept Saint Katherine for the second straight day before falling in a tight 3-2 decision to host Concordia Irvine. 
CSUN Beach Volleyball Sweeps St. Katherine; Falls to Concordia
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
As the president of our chapter, I am thrilled to tell you about all the fantastic events we have had this March.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Mustangs Celebrate First-Ever GSAC Men’s Volleyball Championship
Braden Van Groningen took advantage of an overpass on match point to hammer the ball to the floor to give The Master's University their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in men's volleyball.
Mustangs Celebrate First-Ever GSAC Men’s Volleyball Championship
Two Grand Glams Propel Mustangs Into Menlo Oaks Sweep
The Master's University baseball team got eight home runs, including two grand slams, to win both games of Saturday's doubleheader and sweep the three-game series over the Menlo Oaks.
Two Grand Glams Propel Mustangs Into Menlo Oaks Sweep
Historic Snowpack Blankets California Mountains
(CN) — California received so much snow this winter it could be the biggest snow year on record since 1950, according to the results of most crucial snow survey of the water year.
Historic Snowpack Blankets California Mountains
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Art is for Everyone
Art makes life brighter, both for artists and for audiences.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Art is for Everyone
Red Cross, Peanuts Partner During National Volunteer Month
April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and Peanuts are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.
Red Cross, Peanuts Partner During National Volunteer Month
Samantha Rodriguez, Simon Sampson Named COC Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Samantha Rodriguez (women's track & field) and Simon Sampson (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 20-27.
Samantha Rodriguez, Simon Sampson Named COC Athletes of the Week
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 3 – Sunday, April 9.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Cowboy Festival Returns
From Concerts in the Park - to Light Up Main Street, our City is known for producing world-class events year-round.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Cowboy Festival Returns
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: