April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline

Apply now! City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork with the theme of fantasy for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.

This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of fantasy. Artwork may be submitted in any medium as long as it can be mounted to a wall, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, and textiles. Sculptural pieces will be accepted for consideration. For artwork to safely hang, artwork must be wired. Artwork exceeding 25 pounds will not be accepted. Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Submit artwork on the theme of Fantasy until April 27.

Art drop off/installation: May 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Exhibition Closes/Art Pick Up: Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.

For more information or to apply, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

