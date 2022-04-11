April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’

The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.
The free webinar, Idea Validation: Assessing Your Ideas in the Market will be presented Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Idea Validation and assessing your idea in the market is the crucial groundwork for a successful business. This webinar will provide basics to consider for validating your idea. We will also provide tips and resources for developing validation methods for ideas and evaluating the results of validation.
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
