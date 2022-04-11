April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’

The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.

The free webinar, Idea Validation: Assessing Your Ideas in the Market will be presented Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Idea Validation and assessing your idea in the market is the crucial groundwork for a successful business. This webinar will provide basics to consider for validating your idea. We will also provide tips and resources for developing validation methods for ideas and evaluating the results of validation.

To register for this webinar or for more information visit SBDC Webinar.

