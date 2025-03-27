April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Soak in the serenity of the day and enter the raffle for a chance to win several prizes, including a $100 gift certificate to Le Chene.

This marks our 11th year for this unique exhibit. SCAA members will highlight fine art paintings, photography, jewelry, memorabilia and finely-crafted items.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet SCAA member artists, art patrons, sip on local wine and enjoy live music. Over 40 artists will be exhibiting, with a variety of original art, for all to appreciate.

All artwork is for sale. Embellish your home, beautify a workspace or shop for gifts. This event is free and open to the public. There is also a 15% discount for guests for brunch at the restaurant.

Le Chene is located at 12625 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce CA 91390.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow sCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.sca.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...