April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
| Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Motivational Monday

Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Log in and join Fred Arnold and David Rendell to learn more about the real estate and mortgage markets during COVID-19 and beyond.

You may submit your questions in advance by emailing kathy@via.org or there will be time to submit them during the event.

There is no charge for this event.

Zoom meeting information:

https://zoom.us/j/93102201023

Meeting ID: 931 0220 1023
One tap mobile

+16699009128,,93102201023# US (San Jose)

+13462487799,,93102201023# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 301 715 8592 US

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US

Meeting ID: 931 0220 1023

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ad2FiPGGe0
