April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary “Caravan” from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.

Prudkova, was born in the Taganrog Rostov region in 1971 and has been living in Ukraine since 1980. Prudkova is a journalist, librarian, TV correspondent, freelancer, project manager, producer, author and director.

At the Eighth International Film Festival “Cinema and YOU” held in Mariupol, “Caravan” was awarded a special diploma for “the relevance of topic.”

Prudkova also received the “Golden Pen of Donbass” journalism award for “the deep and principled journalistic investigations and protection of civil human rights.”

“Caravan” follows volunteer, Victoria Miroshnichenko as she sets off with her team of volunteers to the hottest points of the Russian-Ukrainian war in Donbass. Miroshnichenko has a serious illness and each of her trips may her last. She and the volunteers are seen as a sort of savior to the Ukrainian troops, who say that “if you weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here either.”

This documentary reveals the moments of distress, humor, love, bravery and solidarity that the Ukrainian volunteers share with the troops, fighting for their country. *This film is not recommended for children under 13.*

Watch a documentary film for free as well as meet and talk with fellow film-lovers, speak with the director virtually and learn something new about Ukrainian life.

