April 28, May 28: SCV Blood Drive; Recovered COVID-19 Residents Invited

UCLA Health has set two blood drives at Real Life Church in Valencia on Tuesday, April 28, and Thursday, May 28, and officials especially invite Santa Clarita Valley residents who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to donate.

The two events are part of UCLA’s participation in a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the sometimes deadly disease.

Read more about that here.

The drives will open at 11:30 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. both days in the church’s Common Grounds Room, next to the Undergrounds Coffeehouse at 23889 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia 91355.

Appointments are highly encouraged. Go to uclahealth.org/gotblood or call 310-825-0888, extension 2. Use the code “SCV Comm” when searching for a drive.