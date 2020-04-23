For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.

Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a teleconference regular meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of COVID-19.

Three members of the College of the Canyons men's golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.

For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.

A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.

(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost.

UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.

California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.

California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care Governor Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume medical care delayed by an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.

SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

White House Unveils Plan to Cover Virus Treatment for Uninsured The White House on Wednesday rolled out its plan to reimburse healthcare providers that treat patients who have COVID-19 but are uninsured.

High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal The California High-Speed Rail Authority is releasing the first project-level Draft Environmental Document for a project section in Northern California.