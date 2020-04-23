Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Authored by Senator Scott Wilk (R-21-Santa Clarita), Senate Bill 797 requires that if the State Water Resources Control Board (Board) has not made a final determination on an application to appropriate water within 30 years from the filing date of the application, then the Board would need to issue a new notice and provide an opportunity for a public hearing and protest.
Approve the “piggyback” purchase of one 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 truck with flatbed and equipment, and one 2020 Ford Super Duty F-550 truck using Sourcewell contract #120716-NAF in an amount not to exceed $125,711.01.
The Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) is one of several programs that are part of the Transit, Affordable Housing, and Sustainable Communities Program established by the California Legislature in 2014 via Senate Bill 862. The LCTOP was created to provide operating and capital assistance for transit agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility, with a priority on serving disadvantaged communities. As a requirement for funding, a City Council adopted resolution must be submitted.
Transportation services are needed for several Recreation and Community Services programs including Camp Clarita, Junior Lifeguards, and Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers. In order to provide for the transportation of program participants, bids were solicited from bus service providers.
Sierra Highway over the Santa Clara River consists of two separate bridges for northbound and southbound travel lanes. The proposed project, for the Sierra Highway Bridges, consists of removing and replacing the southbound bridge, widening the northbound bridge, and constructing a 13-foot-wide median between them. The exterior side of both bridges will have six-foot-wide sidewalks with eight-inch curbs, concrete barriers, street lights, and railings.
Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve final tract map, and approve and reject offers of dedication of easement for Tract No. 60922-04. This map is for subdivision purposes and is located in the Skyline Ranch community along the northeast side of the southern portion of the Stratus Street loop.
Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve the final parcel map and acceptance of dedications for Parcel Map No. 82393. This map is for subdivision and condominium purposes and is located in the Plum Canyon community at the northeast corner of Plum Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
This project will remove the outdated equipment and install new equipment at North Oaks Park. Identified improvements include the removal and replacement of the current play areas, the play structure for children ages 2-5, a play structure for children ages 5-12, and a swing area. Additionally, this project will install rubberized surfacing where sand currently exists.
Senate Bill 1, Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Local Streets and Roads, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account funds requires the City to identify project(s) using these funds through the adoption of a resolution at a regular public meeting.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated the City $530,314 in HOME Investment Partnerships Act funds. The City Council must approve the acceptance of the funds and allocation of $219,686 in other non-federal funds to meet HUD’s $750,000 Minimum Threshold Requirement.
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.
Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched "Parks From Home," a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.