Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
1. Minutes of Mar 10, 2020 4:30 PM
2. Minutes of Mar 10, 2020 6:00 PM
3. Minutes of Mar 13, 2020 3:00 PM
4. Minutes of Mar 13, 2020 3:30 PM
5. Minutes of Mar 18, 2020 2:00 PM
6. Minutes of Mar 19, 2020 4:00 PM
7. Minutes of Mar 31, 2020 5:00 PM
8. Minutes of Apr 21, 2020 2:00 PM
9. CHECK REGISTER NO. 08

Check Register No. 08 for the Period 03/13/20 through 03/26/20 and 04/02/20. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 03/16/20 through 03/27/20.

 
a. Memo – Check Register No. 08
b. Check Register No. 08 (Available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. STATE LEGISLATION: SENATE BILL 773

Authored by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-9-Berkeley), Senate Bill 773 preempts local land use authority related to accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units.
a. SB 773 – Bill Text
11. STATE LEGISLATION: SENATE BILL 797

Authored by Senator Scott Wilk (R-21-Santa Clarita), Senate Bill 797 requires that if the State Water Resources Control Board (Board) has not made a final determination on an application to appropriate water within 30 years from the filing date of the application, then the Board would need to issue a new notice and provide an opportunity for a public hearing and protest.
a. SB 797 – Bill Text
12. STATE LEGISLATION: ASSEMBLY BILL 953

Authored by Assembly Member Phil Ting (D-19-San Francisco), Assembly Bill 953 preempts local land use authority related to accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units.
a. AB 953 – Bill Text
13. INCREASE CONTRACT AUTHORITY TO THE JANITORIAL SERVICES CONTRACT FOR VARIOUS CITY FACILITIES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Increase contract authority to the City’s janitorial services contract with Servicon Systems, Inc.
14. AMENDMENT TO CITYWIDE PRINTERS AND COPIERS CONTRACT

Amend the Citywide contract with Kyocera Document Solutions West, Inc. to encompass managed print services at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
a. Kyocera Proposal with Pricing
15. APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF A 2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-350 TRUCK WITH FLATBED AND EQUIPMENT & A 2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-550 TRUCK

Approve the “piggyback” purchase of one 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 truck with flatbed and equipment, and one 2020 Ford Super Duty F-550 truck using Sourcewell contract #120716-NAF in an amount not to exceed $125,711.01.
a. Sourcewell Quote ID 12613 R1 Ford F-350
b. Sourcewell Quote ID 22517 R1 Ford F-550
c. National Fleet Auto Group Acceptance and Award (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. National Fleet Auto Group RFP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
16. GRANT REQUEST FOR LOW CARBON TRANSIT OPERATIONS PROGRAM FUNDS FROM THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) is one of several programs that are part of the Transit, Affordable Housing, and Sustainable Communities Program established by the California Legislature in 2014 via Senate Bill 862. The LCTOP was created to provide operating and capital assistance for transit agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility, with a priority on serving disadvantaged communities. As a requirement for funding, a City Council adopted resolution must be submitted.
a. LCTOP Resolution 19-20
17. APPLICATION FOR AND RECEIPT OF STATE TRANSIT ASSISTANCE FUNDS

Consideration of a resolution allowing the City Manager or designee to submit an annual claim to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for State Assistance Funds.
a. STA Resolution
18. ADOPTION OF RESOLUTIONS INITIATING THE ANNUAL LEVY OF SPECIAL DISTRICTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-21

This required procedural matter provides for the adoption of resolutions initiating proceedings for theAnnual Levy of Special Districts for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
a. FY 2021 LLD Initiation Resolution
b. FY 2021 DBAA Initiation Resolution
c. FY 2021 GVROSMD Initiation Resolution
d. FY 2021 OSPD Initiation Resolution
19. AWARD CONTRACT FOR BUS SERVICES FOR RECREATION AND COMMUNITY SERVICES PROGRAMS

Transportation services are needed for several Recreation and Community Services programs including Camp Clarita, Junior Lifeguards, and Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers. In order to provide for the transportation of program participants, bids were solicited from bus service providers.
20. SIERRA HIGHWAY BRIDGES OVER SANTA CLARA RIVER, PROJECT S3030 – AUTHORIZE PURCHASE OF MITIGATION CREDIT

Sierra Highway over the Santa Clara River consists of two separate bridges for northbound and southbound travel lanes. The proposed project, for the Sierra Highway Bridges, consists of removing and replacing the southbound bridge, widening the northbound bridge, and constructing a 13-foot-wide median between them. The exterior side of both bridges will have six-foot-wide sidewalks with eight-inch curbs, concrete barriers, street lights, and railings.
a. Location Map
b. Draft Agreement for Sale of Credit (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
21. PLUM CANYON PARK LED SPORTS FIELD LIGHTING AND BACKSTOP FENCING, PROJECT P4021, APPROVE CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF LIGHTING

This project will install six LED lights and associated equipment and backstop fencing at the Plum Canyon Park sports field.
a. Location Map
22. APPROVAL OF FINAL TRACT MAP AND ACCEPTANCE AND REJECTION OF OFFERS OF DEDICATION FOR TRACT NO. 60922-04 (SKYLINE RANCH)

Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve final tract map, and approve and reject offers of dedication of easement for Tract No. 60922-04. This map is for subdivision purposes and is located in the Skyline Ranch community along the northeast side of the southern portion of the Stratus Street loop.
a. Location Map
b. Fact Sheet
23. APPROVAL OF FINAL PARCEL MAP AND ACCEPTANCE OF OFFERS OF DEDICATION FOR PARCEL MAP NO. 82393 – PLUM CANYON COMMERCIAL

Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve the final parcel map and acceptance of dedications for Parcel Map No. 82393. This map is for subdivision and condominium purposes and is located in the Plum Canyon community at the northeast corner of Plum Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
a. Location Map
b. Fact Sheet
24. 2019-20 PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT, NORTH OAKS PARK, PROJECT P3023 – AWARD THE DESIGN-BUILD CONTRACT AND APPROVE PIGGYBACK CONTRACT

This project will remove the outdated equipment and install new equipment at North Oaks Park. Identified improvements include the removal and replacement of the current play areas, the play structure for children ages 2-5, a play structure for children ages 5-12, and a swing area. Additionally, this project will install rubberized surfacing where sand currently exists.
a. Vicinity Map
b. Quote from PlayPower LT Farmington
25. RESOLUTION TO INCORPORATE SENATE BILL 1, ROAD REPAIR AND ACCOUNTABILITY ACT OF 2017, LOCAL STREETS AND ROADS, ROAD MAINTENANCE AND REHABILITATION FUNDS INTO THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

Senate Bill 1, Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Local Streets and Roads, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account funds requires the City to identify project(s) using these funds through the adoption of a resolution at a regular public meeting.

 
a. Resolution
b. Proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 SB 1 Project List
26. ACCEPTANCE OF HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIPS ACT FUNDS

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated the City $530,314 in HOME Investment Partnerships Act funds. The City Council must approve the acceptance of the funds and allocation of $219,686 in other non-federal funds to meet HUD’s $750,000 Minimum Threshold Requirement.
a. 2020-21 HUD Allocation Letter
Public Hearings
27. APPROVAL OF THE 2020-21 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

Draft 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and the funding recommendations contained therein are submitted for approval.
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Proposed CDBG Funding
c. Draft 2020-21 AAP and SA to the 2019-20 AAP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Unfinished Business
28. CONSIDERATION OF A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA AMENDING THE SCHEDULE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS SET FORTH IN THE RESOLUTION OF INTENTION TO SWITCH TO ELECTION BY DISTRICTS BASED UPON THE EXTENSION OF THE COUNTY SAFER AT HOME ORDER TO MAY 15, AND CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS N-34-20 AND N-48-20 SUSPENDING ELECTION CODE SECTION10010 DEADLINES

Council to consider a resolution to amend the schedule of public hearings based upon the extension of the County Safer at Home order.
a. Resolution
In memory of J. Michael McGrath
Future Meetings