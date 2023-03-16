April 28: SCV-Wide Job Fair at COC

Are you or someone you know hiring? On Friday, April 28 College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, city of Santa Clarita, SCV Chamber of Commerce and America’s Job Centers of California have partnered to host a SCV-wide job fair.
The event is free to all job seekers and open to the public.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the East Gym at COC, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD's use of tasers.
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
Santa Clarita Valley residents remember March 2020 as the month that schools in all five districts of the SCV were closed due to COVID-19. Now, three years later, 19 volunteers with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation have returned to the classrooms of seven elementary schools in the SCV with the Read With Me Program.
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.
College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars' fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.
