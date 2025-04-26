The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a study session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29 at City Hall in the Carl Boyer Room. This is a joint meeting with the Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and the Arts Commission.

Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Study Sessions are for the purpose of allowing the City Council, Commissioners, and staff to informally discuss and better understand major issues currently before the City. Pursuant to GC54954.3 members of the public may directly address the legislative body concerning any item that has been described in the notice for the meeting. Following the presentation of the item the Mayor will inquire if any member of the public wishes to address the Council/Commissions on the item listed.

Speakers will be given one minute (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) to address the Council/Commissions on the item listed.

Council/Commissions will not be taking comment on any other matter at this time.

The study session will be concerned with the fiscal year 2025-26 budget.

Each year the city goes through a budget process to develop the annual budget. This process takes approximately six months, typically beginning in January and culminating in June, with the adoption of a balanced annual budget. The budget process involves the members of the

City Council, the Commissions, all City departments and the community.

View the full agenda below:

City Council

Study Session



City Hall, Carl Boyer Room 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet Joint Meeting with Planning Commission Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission Arts Commission CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ITEM 1 FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 BUDGET Memo – Fiscal Year 2025 – 26 Budget ADJOURN

