April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a Day at the Rocks family-friendly open house event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free family favorite event is open for friends of all ages and a fun way to spend a Saturday at the beautiful Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.

This year’s event will include more than 20 fun, interactive and educational booths hosted by agencies across the country and Southern California as well as numerous presentations and interactive programs.

There will be craft and activities for children to take home.

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will attend the event and offer various presentations and traditional story telling and songs.

The event will also included animal presentations, guided hikes and vendors.

Lunch will be available for purchase from one of five food trucks scheduled to attend but guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and snacks of your own to enjoy.

Please call (661) 268–0840 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/905027234105258/?ref=newsfeed for more information.

