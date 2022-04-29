April 29-May 2: Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector in Pacoima

The California Department of Transportation has announced an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Crews will be conducting the following closures on Friday, April 29 at 10 p.m. through Monday, May 2 at 5 a.m.:

–Westbound I-210 to westbound SR-118 connector

–One lane closed between Osborne Street/Foothill Boulevard off-ramp and SR-118

–Westbound Paxton Street off-ramp

All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists are advised to use as an alternate route to their destination and to expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to the I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...