April 29: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, April 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Among other topics will be landscaping and lighting assessments, a water rate adjustment, clearing of fire debris and reports on windstorm and fire damage emergency contracts.

For the full April 29 agenda visit Agenda.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

Please note: Depending on your internet connection speed, it may take a few minutes for the broadcast to display.

To listen to live board meetings by phone, call (877) 873-8017. Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español).

Tuesday Board Meetings are televised on KLCS-TV the following Wednesday at 11 p.m. on UHF channel 58 or as shown on your local TV channel line-up.

If you wish to address the board, visit Address Board.

You can submit comments at Comments.

Learn more on how to participate at Participate.

