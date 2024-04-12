April 29: US Frontline Collective Golf Classic

The US Frontline Collective Golf Classic will be held Monday, April 29 at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Noon shotgun start.

Come share in the fun and help support the cause to save first responders and military veterans who suffer with PTSD, mental health sssues, addiction and suicide ideation. Together we can save the heroes who save us every day, it is our turn to help them, now.

— Nearly 30% of the three million post-9/11 combat veterans and active first responders struggle with traumatic stress.

— In the United States more first responders die of suicide every year than in the line of duty.

— Studies consistently show that conventional treatments such as talk therapy and pharmaceuticals alone, are either ineffective, inaccessible, or both.

— US Frontline Collective believes that trauma is contagious and our programs are designed for the entire family.

— Did you know that 20 veterans die every day by suicide?

— Did you know that first responders commit suicide 37% more than the general population? (source: SAMSHA)

Rub elbows with celebrities, Win a car or tickets to the Super Bowl, The Masters, World Series, cash and so much more!

Lunch, snacks and beverages on course and an extravagant evening with gourmet dinner, awards ceremony, entertainment, raffle and auction and special surprises.

Did you know that Sand Canyon Country Club is pet friendly? Bring your service dog for some extra luck and register for ‘Bogie with Buddy.’

Make it a family outing! Come early and shop vendors, learn about and sit in first responder vehicles, view displays, play games, win prizes, eat great food and support your loved one who is golfing at the tournament.

If you or someone you know would like to support our cause we are looking for additional sponsors now.

US Frontline Collective Golf Classic

Monday, April 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sand Canyon Country Club

27734 Sand Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita CA 91351

For golf packages, sponsorships or more information visit https://exclusivelyfirstresponders.org/frontline-collective-golf-classic/.

