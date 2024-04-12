header image

April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
April 29: US Frontline Collective Golf Classic
| Friday, Apr 12, 2024
US Frontline Golf Classic

The US Frontline Collective Golf Classic will be held Monday, April 29 at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Noon shotgun start.

Come share in the fun and help support the cause to save first responders and military veterans who suffer with PTSD, mental health sssues, addiction and suicide ideation. Together we can save the heroes who save us every day, it is our turn to help them, now.

— Nearly 30% of the three million post-9/11 combat veterans and active first responders struggle with traumatic stress.

— In the United States more first responders die of suicide every year than in the line of duty.

— Studies consistently show that conventional treatments such as talk therapy and pharmaceuticals alone, are either ineffective, inaccessible, or both.

— US Frontline Collective believes that trauma is contagious and our programs are designed for the entire family.

— Did you know that 20 veterans die every day by suicide?

— Did you know that first responders commit suicide 37% more than the general population? (source: SAMSHA)

Rub elbows with celebrities, Win a car or tickets to the Super Bowl, The Masters, World Series, cash and so much more!

Lunch, snacks and beverages on course and an extravagant evening with gourmet dinner, awards ceremony, entertainment, raffle and auction and special surprises.

Did you know that Sand Canyon Country Club is pet friendly? Bring your service dog for some extra luck and register for ‘Bogie with Buddy.’

Make it a family outing! Come early and shop vendors, learn about and sit in first responder vehicles, view displays, play games, win prizes, eat great food and support your loved one who is golfing at the tournament.

If you or someone you know would like to support our cause we are looking for additional sponsors now.

US Frontline Collective Golf Classic

Monday, April 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sand Canyon Country Club

27734 Sand Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita CA 91351

For golf packages, sponsorships or more information visit https://exclusivelyfirstresponders.org/frontline-collective-golf-classic/.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more. Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance and Music will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Barger Recognizes Dark Sky LA County for Preserving Dark Skies
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion during this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting to recognize a newly established non-profit organization, DarkSky LA County, for their local work to preserve natural darkness and diminish the impact of artificial light locally.
Barger Recognizes Dark Sky LA County for Preserving Dark Skies
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16.
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
April 24: University Center at COC to Host Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 to preview academic programs offered by partner institutions, including University of La Verne and National University and showcase the facility’s rental spaces.
April 24: University Center at COC to Host Open House
