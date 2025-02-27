April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN

Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.

This is a dynamic music and interview event showcasing the best of Santa Clarita’s local talent.

This show will feature Canyon Country’s own Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act.

SCV BandsCast at The MAIN continues to be a cornerstone of the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, providing a platform for local musicians to connect with its community and share its passion. This bi-monthly, two-hour event features live performances and interviews, offering attendees an intimate glimpse into the creative process of favorite local artists.

“We are incredibly excited to bring another evening of exceptional music to The MAIN, and we are especially proud to feature Cosmic Ocean, a fantastic local band with deep ties to the SCV community,” said Amir Soleimani, producer of SCV BandsCast. “Our mission is to support and celebrate the incredible music community in our city, and this event is a testament to the thriving arts scene in Santa Clarita.”

Attendees can expect a diverse lineup of musical genres, with Cosmic Ocean bringing their unique sound and energy to the stage and promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all tastes. The event not only provides entertainment but also fosters a sense of community and connection, bringing together residents to celebrate the rich cultural landscape of Santa Clarita.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

General Admission is $12

Student is $10

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.seetickets.us/event/SCV-Bands-Cast-at-THE-MAIN-COSMIC-OCEAN/639131.

About SCV BandsCast:

SCV BandsCast is a community-driven podcast and live event series dedicated to showcasing the music scene in Santa Clarita. Online and on-stage, SCV BandsCast provides a platform for local musicians to share its talent and connect with audiences.

