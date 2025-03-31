Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of Mar 6, 2025 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. 2025 EVENTS OVERVIEW

An overview of the City of Santa Clarita events planned for 2025.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment