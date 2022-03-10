April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, “Day at the Rocks,” Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will include story telling, interactive booths, guided hikes and arts and crafts.
Click on flyer above or call (661) 268-0840 for more information.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 8, the Santa Clarita City Council officially approved an agreement with Five Point Operating Company, LP, for the community builder to become the presenting sponsor of The Cube.
A motion by Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl agendized for the Board of Supervisors meeting coming up on March 15, 2022, recommends Camp Scott in Santa Clarita and Campus Kilpatrick in the unincorporated area of Malibu Canyon as permanent facilities for juvenile males formerly under the Division of Juvenile Justice authority.
The 13th annual "How The West Was Won" charity shoot will provide fun and prizes for everyone, from experienced shooters to men and women who never held a gun, all while raising much needed funds for Carousel Ranch.
Volunteers will continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia, will be hosting a free Catalytic Converter Etching Event on several dates throughout the month of March.
Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone think is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.
Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.