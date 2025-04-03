April 30: Deadline for Comments on Floodplain Management

April 30 will be the final day for submitting comments regarding the updating of Los Angeles County Floodplain Management.

The public comment period has been open since March 17 and will close on April 30. Comments can be submitted via email to FloodAnalysis@dpw.lacounty.gov by the April 30 deadline.

Los Angeles County is updating its Floodplain Management Plan to better protect unincorporated communities from flood risks. The revised plan identifies flood-prone areas and provides strategies to reduce potential damage while educating property owners. The draft update also includes an analysis of repetitive loss areas, building upon the plan adopted by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in June 2021.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to review and comment on the draft plan.

The county’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System has resulted in a Class 6 rating, providing property owners a 20 percent reduction on flood insurance premiums. The CRS is a voluntary program that rewards municipalities for implementing effective floodplain management practices, including:

Reducing and preventing flood damage to properties

Providing outreach and education on flood risks

Promoting comprehensive floodplain management

Updating the Floodplain Management Plan has been a collaborative effort, gathering input from residents to understand local flood hazards. Community engagement included public meetings, online resources and surveys to capture insights from past flooding experiences.

To learn more about the plan and how to get involved, visit the LA County Public Works Floodplain Management website at Floodplain Management Plan 2025 Update.

