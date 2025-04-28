April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’

The last day to purchase tickets for the Child & Family Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th Annual Taste of the Town, will be Wednesday, April 30.

Taste of the Town is an afternoon filled with delicious flavors, live music and community spirit, all in support of children and families in need.

Enjoy unlimited tastings from the Santa Clarita Valley restaurants, caterers, breweries and wineries while making a meaningful impact.

Taste of the Town will be held Sunday, May 4, at the Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Tickets:

$150 VIP Admission: 1-5 p.m.

$95 General Admission: 2-5 p.m.

Purchase a Diamond Drop raffle ticket which includes a glass of champagne and a chance to win a diamond necklace courtesy of Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia.

Taste of the Town is Child & Family’s largest fundraiser and more important than ever. Over the past year, Child & Family therapists and case managers have continued to help over 1,200 children, teens and families in the community who struggle with anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence situations. Your support helps provide funding to continue to provide these crucial services.

Bid on these one of a kind live auction experiences including:

Gourmet Dinner and Wine Pairing for 8 in Your Home courtesy Chef Walter Kiczek.

Six days/ five nights at Aloha Keauhou-Kona Surf & Racquet Club 2bedroom/2 bath ocean front condo, donated by Fred Arnold.

Dinner on the Lake Bridgeport donated by Fred Arnold and Wolf Creek Restaurant.

Three night stay in Nashville.

One week stay in brand new 3-bedroom, ocean view condo in Cabo San Lucas.

Silent auction items include:

In Home Wine Tasting Courtesy PRP Wine International.

Deluxe Cardenas Tequila Basket.

Schechter Guitar.

Soup of the Season, a Quarterly Delivery of Homemade Soup courtesy Chef Walter Kiczek.

Four Tickets to LA Kings Hockey Game (2025/26 season).

Evening at the Magic Castle.

Brian Hoffman’s Deluxe Interactive One Hour Birthday Party Magic Show.

Brunch for four at Salt Creek Grille.

Lunch with Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda at Salt Creek.

Ride along with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Wine tasting for 20 at Total Wine & More.

Jersey Mikes Meal for a Year.

Trader Joe’s basket of goodies.

Foursome of golf at The Oaks Club Valencia.

Foursome of golf at Saticoy Country Club.

Foursome of golf with boxed lunch at Sand Canyon Country Club.

Rose Parade Tickets.

Mosquito Joe’s one year of treatment.

Whole House washing by See Spot Go.

Museum Tickets.

For Taste of the Town tickets visit www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town.

