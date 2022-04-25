April 30-May 1: Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch

The fifth annual Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch will be held Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

East Walker Ranch is an amazing location that is perfect for Grit’s signature obstacle course race experience. A challenging race that digs deep to push yourself to new levels of physical endurance, testing your core and grip strength in one of Southern California’s favorite races that combine trail running with obstacle challenges.

East Walker Ranch is a hidden gem featuring amazing trails, punishing obstacles, killer hills, epic panoramic views and a finish with a race festival.

Run through a trail course at East Walker Ranch and Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, taking you up the foothills, on the ridgelines with amazing panoramic views and into the valleys with obstacles at key locations to take your race experience to the next level.

Running the trail course is difficult on its own, now add in a variety of challenging obstacles that will physically and mentally push you to your limit, testing your strength and endurance.

Enjoy the Grit festival all day with your teammates, friends and family. Watch participants going through the final course obstacles from the beer garden, enjoy food and other Grit activities while listening to your favorite music.

Saturday, April 30 will feature the Claw race. This year Grit is extending the signature course to a length of eight miles with more technical trail running and more obstacle challenges to give you the ultimate Grit obstacle course race challenge that is guaranteed to test strength and endurance.

On Sunday, May 1 those who are not ready for the Claw challenge can participate in the Fang race. The Fang course is five miles. Run it in reverse and reduce obstacles to make the race a little bit shorter and easier. It is a great course for first-timers.

Take on the back-to-back challenge and earn a special Grit Claw & Fang patch after you complete both race days. One of three extra patches you can earn in addition to the finisher medals.

East Walker Ranch, 16723 Placerita Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

To register or for more information visit GRIT OCR.

