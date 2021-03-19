April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is set to host its 37th Annual Teacher Tribute on Friday, April 30 to honor the 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year.
The community is invited to help celebrate during this virtual event which will showcase this year’s theme: MASK-ERADE.
“The theme of the event was selected because behind every mask is a person and behind every person is a story. We felt that after spending a year wearing a mask and teaching in a virtual world, we needed to emphasize the faces and stories of these outstanding teachers”, says Executive Director Jackie Hartmann. “We can’t wait to share their stories. They deserve to be recognized, now more than ever.”
Teacher Tribute will be a hybrid event. Honorees will be provided with a socially-distanced red-carpet experience prior to the virtual ceremony.
They can be joined by anyone sharing their household, walk a red carpet, be photographed by “paparazzi” and receive a catered meal from Marston’s, along with a swag bag filled with wine, dessert, a personalized award, printed program, tote and more.
The virtual ceremony will premiere at 6 p.m. on the SCVEF Facebook page, SCVTV’s Facebook page on the SCVEF and SCVTV websites, on local cable channels Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99, and on SCVTV’s Apple TV and Roku apps. Honorees can invite their family and friends from anywhere in the world to join them “at” a virtual viewing party!
“Last year one of the honorees invited their family from India to watch. What a unique advantage it was to hold the event virtually”, said Hartmann.
There is no cost for guests to join in the celebration. Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation are helping to fund the cost of the tribute.
“Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization,” Hartmann said. “I have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Pocock Brewing Company, FivePoint, Foster Construction, Claremont Homes and SoCaGas for their on-going support of public schools in Santa Clarita”.
The SCV Education Foundation is looking for gift basket sponsors and donations for swag bag items. Those interested in supporting Teacher Tribute are asked to visit their website at www.scveduactionfoundaiton.org or text “MASKERADE” to 44-321.
Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators.
The 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year are:
- Castaic Union School District
Castaic Elementary
Alyson Baron
- Castaic Middle
Jeannetta Thomas
- Live Oak Elementary
Brian Malette
- Northlake Hills
Taylor Schubert
- Newhall School District
McGrath Elementary
Karla Valenzuela
- Meadows Elementary
Amy Dobry
- Newhall Elementary
Barbara Patten
- Oak Hills Elementary
Tera Stulbaum
- Old Orchard Elementary
Christine Worby
- Peachland Elementary
Sinna Severini
- Stevenson Ranch Elementary
Kelly Miyake
- Valencia Valley Elementary
Amy Pierson
- Wiley Canyon Elementary
Michele Hunt
- Saugus Union School District
Bridgeport Elementary
Cathy Demidow
- Cedarcreek Elementary
Allison Smith-Fullarton
- Emblem Academy
Emily Wargo-Williams
- Charles Helmers
Kristin McCardy
- Highlands Elementary
Laura Yanez
- James Foster Elementary
Shauna Booth
- Mountainview Elementary
Rob Ayres
- North Park Elementary
Tina Suwarno
- Plum Canyon Elementary
Michelle Mularky
- Rio Vista Elementary
Mary Beth Lewison
- Rosedell Elementary
Kristen Luna
- Santa Clarita Elementary
Kelly Pugsley
- Skyblue Mesa Elementary
Beth Perdisatt
- Tesoro del Valle Elementary
Lori Turner
- Westcreek Academy
Emily Norman
- Sulphur Springs School District
Canyon Springs Community
Jeri Potter
- Fair Oaks Ranch Community
Nicole Tzanetatos
- Golden Oak Community
Holly Linam
- Leona Cox Community
Melanie Elder
- Mint Canyon Community
Whitney Salerno
- Mitchell Community
Trina Mitchell
- Pinetree Community
Jennifer Guzman
- Sulphur Springs Community
Renee Perez
- Valley View Community
Selma Asmatey
- Wm S Hart School District
Academy of the Canyons
Dustin Funk
- Arroyo Seco Jr. High
Lisa Simmons
- Bowman High School
Shonna August
- Canyon High School
Dan Davis
- Golden Valley High School
Courtney Straka
- Hart High School
Cynthia Ross
- La Mesa Jr. High
Jennifer Frias
- Placerita Jr. High
Lauren Sperber
- Rancho Pico Jr. High
Devon Hensley
- Rio Norte Jr. High
Leanne Bonilla
- Sequoia Charter
Fidel Garcia
- Sierra Vista Jr. High
Mary Sirchia
- Valencia High
Christine Mocha
- West Ranch High
Alison Hunsaker
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and to promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The programs include Teacher Tribute, Principal for a Day, Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!
