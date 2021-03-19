April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is set to host its 37th Annual Teacher Tribute on Friday, April 30 to honor the 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year.

The community is invited to help celebrate during this virtual event which will showcase this year’s theme: MASK-ERADE.

“The theme of the event was selected because behind every mask is a person and behind every person is a story. We felt that after spending a year wearing a mask and teaching in a virtual world, we needed to emphasize the faces and stories of these outstanding teachers”, says Executive Director Jackie Hartmann. “We can’t wait to share their stories. They deserve to be recognized, now more than ever.”

Teacher Tribute will be a hybrid event. Honorees will be provided with a socially-distanced red-carpet experience prior to the virtual ceremony.

They can be joined by anyone sharing their household, walk a red carpet, be photographed by “paparazzi” and receive a catered meal from Marston’s, along with a swag bag filled with wine, dessert, a personalized award, printed program, tote and more.

The virtual ceremony will premiere at 6 p.m. on the SCVEF Facebook page, SCVTV’s Facebook page on the SCVEF and SCVTV websites, on local cable channels Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99, and on SCVTV’s Apple TV and Roku apps. Honorees can invite their family and friends from anywhere in the world to join them “at” a virtual viewing party!

“Last year one of the honorees invited their family from India to watch. What a unique advantage it was to hold the event virtually”, said Hartmann.

There is no cost for guests to join in the celebration. Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation are helping to fund the cost of the tribute.

“Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization,” Hartmann said. “I have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Pocock Brewing Company, FivePoint, Foster Construction, Claremont Homes and SoCaGas for their on-going support of public schools in Santa Clarita”.

The SCV Education Foundation is looking for gift basket sponsors and donations for swag bag items. Those interested in supporting Teacher Tribute are asked to visit their website at www.scveduactionfoundaiton.org or text “MASKERADE” to 44-321.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators.

The 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year are:

Castaic Union School District

Castaic Elementary

Alyson Baron

Castaic Middle

Jeannetta Thomas

Live Oak Elementary

Brian Malette

Northlake Hills

Taylor Schubert

Newhall School District

McGrath Elementary

Karla Valenzuela

Meadows Elementary

Amy Dobry

Newhall Elementary

Barbara Patten

Oak Hills Elementary

Tera Stulbaum

Old Orchard Elementary

Christine Worby

Peachland Elementary

Sinna Severini

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Kelly Miyake

Valencia Valley Elementary

Amy Pierson

Wiley Canyon Elementary

Michele Hunt

Saugus Union School District

Bridgeport Elementary

Cathy Demidow

Cedarcreek Elementary

Allison Smith-Fullarton

Emblem Academy

Emily Wargo-Williams

Charles Helmers

Kristin McCardy

Highlands Elementary

Laura Yanez

James Foster Elementary

Shauna Booth

Mountainview Elementary

Rob Ayres

North Park Elementary

Tina Suwarno

Plum Canyon Elementary

Michelle Mularky

Rio Vista Elementary

Mary Beth Lewison

Rosedell Elementary

Kristen Luna

Santa Clarita Elementary

Kelly Pugsley

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Beth Perdisatt

Tesoro del Valle Elementary

Lori Turner

Westcreek Academy

Emily Norman

Sulphur Springs School District

Canyon Springs Community

Jeri Potter

Fair Oaks Ranch Community

Nicole Tzanetatos

Golden Oak Community

Holly Linam

Leona Cox Community

Melanie Elder

Mint Canyon Community

Whitney Salerno

Mitchell Community

Trina Mitchell

Pinetree Community

Jennifer Guzman

Sulphur Springs Community

Renee Perez

Valley View Community

Selma Asmatey

Wm S Hart School District

Academy of the Canyons

Dustin Funk

Arroyo Seco Jr. High

Lisa Simmons

Bowman High School

Shonna August

Canyon High School

Dan Davis

Golden Valley High School

Courtney Straka

Hart High School

Cynthia Ross

La Mesa Jr. High

Jennifer Frias

Placerita Jr. High

Lauren Sperber

Rancho Pico Jr. High

Devon Hensley

Rio Norte Jr. High

Leanne Bonilla

Saugus High

Jim Klipfel

Sequoia Charter

Fidel Garcia

Sierra Vista Jr. High

Mary Sirchia

Valencia High

Christine Mocha

West Ranch High

Alison Hunsaker

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and to promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The programs include Teacher Tribute, Principal for a Day, Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...