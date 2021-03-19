header image

1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
| Friday, Mar 19, 2021
37th annual teacher tribute mask-erade

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is set to host its 37th Annual Teacher Tribute on Friday, April 30 to honor the 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year.

The community is invited to help celebrate during this virtual event which will showcase this year’s theme: MASK-ERADE.

“The theme of the event was selected because behind every mask is a person and behind every person is a story. We felt that after spending a year wearing a mask and teaching in a virtual world, we needed to emphasize the faces and stories of these outstanding teachers”, says Executive Director Jackie Hartmann. “We can’t wait to share their stories. They deserve to be recognized, now more than ever.”

Teacher Tribute will be a hybrid event. Honorees will be provided with a socially-distanced red-carpet experience prior to the virtual ceremony.

They can be joined by anyone sharing their household, walk a red carpet, be photographed by “paparazzi” and receive a catered meal from Marston’s, along with a swag bag filled with wine, dessert, a personalized award, printed program, tote and more.

The virtual ceremony will premiere at 6 p.m. on the SCVEF Facebook page, SCVTV’s Facebook page on the SCVEF and SCVTV websites, on local cable channels Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99, and on SCVTV’s Apple TV and Roku apps. Honorees can invite their family and friends from anywhere in the world to join them “at” a virtual viewing party!

“Last year one of the honorees invited their family from India to watch. What a unique advantage it was to hold the event virtually”, said Hartmann.

There is no cost for guests to join in the celebration. Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation are helping to fund the cost of the tribute.

“Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization,” Hartmann said. “I have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Pocock Brewing Company, FivePoint, Foster Construction, Claremont Homes and SoCaGas for their on-going support of public schools in Santa Clarita”.

The SCV Education Foundation is looking for gift basket sponsors and donations for swag bag items. Those interested in supporting Teacher Tribute are asked to visit their website at www.scveduactionfoundaiton.org or text “MASKERADE” to 44-321.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators.

The 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year are:

  • Castaic Union School District
    Castaic Elementary
    Alyson Baron

 

  • Castaic Middle
    Jeannetta Thomas

 

  • Live Oak Elementary
    Brian Malette

 

  • Northlake Hills
    Taylor Schubert

 

  • Newhall School District
    McGrath Elementary
    Karla Valenzuela

 

  • Meadows Elementary
    Amy Dobry

 

  • Newhall Elementary
    Barbara Patten

 

  • Oak Hills Elementary
    Tera Stulbaum

 

  • Old Orchard Elementary
    Christine Worby

 

  • Peachland Elementary
    Sinna Severini

 

  • Stevenson Ranch Elementary
    Kelly Miyake

 

  • Valencia Valley Elementary
    Amy Pierson

 

  • Wiley Canyon Elementary
    Michele Hunt

 

  • Saugus Union School District
    Bridgeport Elementary
    Cathy Demidow

 

  • Cedarcreek Elementary
    Allison Smith-Fullarton

 

  • Emblem Academy
    Emily Wargo-Williams

 

  • Charles Helmers
    Kristin McCardy

 

  • Highlands Elementary
    Laura Yanez

 

  • James Foster Elementary
    Shauna Booth

 

  • Mountainview Elementary
    Rob Ayres

 

  • North Park Elementary
    Tina Suwarno

 

  • Plum Canyon Elementary
    Michelle Mularky

 

  • Rio Vista Elementary
    Mary Beth Lewison

 

  • Rosedell Elementary
    Kristen Luna

 

  • Santa Clarita Elementary
    Kelly Pugsley

 

  • Skyblue Mesa Elementary
    Beth Perdisatt

 

  • Tesoro del Valle Elementary
    Lori Turner

 

  • Westcreek Academy
    Emily Norman

 

  • Sulphur Springs School District
    Canyon Springs Community
    Jeri Potter

 

  • Fair Oaks Ranch Community
    Nicole Tzanetatos

 

  • Golden Oak Community
    Holly Linam

 

  • Leona Cox Community
    Melanie Elder

 

  • Mint Canyon Community
    Whitney Salerno

 

  • Mitchell Community
    Trina Mitchell

 

  • Pinetree Community
    Jennifer Guzman

 

  • Sulphur Springs Community
    Renee Perez

 

  • Valley View Community
    Selma Asmatey

 

  • Wm S Hart School District
    Academy of the Canyons
    Dustin Funk

 

  • Arroyo Seco Jr. High
    Lisa Simmons

 

  • Bowman High School
    Shonna August

 

  • Canyon High School
    Dan Davis

 

  • Golden Valley High School
    Courtney Straka

 

  • Hart High School
    Cynthia Ross

 

  • La Mesa Jr. High
    Jennifer Frias

 

  • Placerita Jr. High
    Lauren Sperber

 

  • Rancho Pico Jr. High
    Devon Hensley

 

  • Rio Norte Jr. High
    Leanne Bonilla

 

  • Saugus High
    Jim Klipfel

 

  • Sequoia Charter
    Fidel Garcia

 

  • Sierra Vista Jr. High
    Mary Sirchia

 

  • Valencia High
    Christine Mocha

 

  • West Ranch High
    Alison Hunsaker

 

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and to promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The programs include Teacher Tribute, Principal for a Day, Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!
