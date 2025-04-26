April 30: SUSD Public Hearing on Options for Santa Clarita Elementary

The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold a public hearing on recommendations for the now closed Santa Clarita Elementary School on Wednesday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary School, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

The Saugus District Asset Management Committee is working to determine options for the property of the closed Santa Clarita Elementary School.

Among the items on the agenda is a public hearing on recommended uses for the property.

The Public Hearing is for the purpose of receiving Public Comments related to the Draft Asset Management Advisory Committee Findings and Recommendation Report.

“Pursuant to the Advisory Committee’s review of District goals and Property information, and pursuant to Education Code sections 17388 and 17390, the Advisory Committee makes the following recommendations to the Board, which can be undertaken simultaneously to ensure the best value for the Property is achieved.

1. The Advisory Committee recommends that the Property not be used or developed for future residential or commercial purposes.

2. The Advisory Committee recommends that the Board explore both short-term and long-term leasing options with the aim to maximize the Property’s value while prioritizing uses that serve the best interests of the District, students, and the broader community.

3. The Advisory Committee recommends that the Board consider partnering with local public agencies and/or nonprofit organizations to develop, operate, and maintain programs or services on the Property that support children and the community. Examples may include educational initiatives such as early childhood education centers, afterschool academic support programs and youth wellness centers.

4. The Advisory Committee recommends that the Board consider the development of public-facing community facilities that provide cultural, civic, and recreational benefits to children and the community. These may include a children’s lending library, community arts space, or multipurpose community center that complement existing local resources.

5. The Advisory Committee recommends that the Board explore the development of community green space or recreational fields that offer opportunities for park expansion, open space, athletic programming, and other community activities. Potential partners may include youth sports organizations, sister public agencies, or recreation-focused nonprofits.

6. The Advisory Committee recommends that the Board preserve and maintain the architectural integrity and landscaping of the site, including its mid-century modern character and natural features, to the greatest extent feasible.

7. The Advisory Committee recommends that the Board act expeditiously to prevent the Property from sitting vacant, which may lead to blight, security concerns, and deferred maintenance. The Board should prioritize near-term planning efforts that activate the site in alignment with theabove recommendations.”

To view the complete meeting agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=38947.

