April 4-19: SCAA Presents ‘Western Close Up’ Art Show, Reception

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, “Western Close Up”, beginning Friday, April 4-19 with an opening reception on Saturday, April 5, 5-8 p.m.

The reception will be free and open to the public.

Show hours will be Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11-8 p.m. and Sundays 11-5 p.m.

Western Close Up is an art exhibit that will run in conjunction with the city’s Cowboy Festival.

“We want to support the city’s celebration of Santa Clarita’s rich western history. All of the art on our walls will be western themed,” said 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist, Tobi Beck.

“For our Opening Reception on April 5, we will have a special treat, a trick roper. We are also excited to have one of our artists, Nadiya Littlewarrior, create art on site. In addition, a prize will be given to the art piece that gets the most votes from our reception guests,” said 2025 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist, Qiana Tarlow.

Richard Dockus will perform live acoustic music.

Eat Real on Main will be partnering with the SCAA to create an “Evening Out.”

Guests are urged to pick up a flyer at the reception to take to Eat Real on Main later that evening for a special offer. Reservations encouraged.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

