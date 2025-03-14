header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
| Friday, Mar 14, 2025
2025 Walk 4 MHF Flyer

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual “Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer” to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer. The family-friendly event is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5, at Central Park, 27200 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This year’s walk features a 1.3-mile course, ending at the Central Park exercise stairs for those seeking an extra challenge. After the walk, families are encouraged to stay and enjoy live entertainment, refreshments and an array of kids’ activities, including field games, face painting and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit MHF’s mission to provide emotional, social and financial support to children diagnosed with cancer and their families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

To register or donate, visit www.mhf.org/events.

Participants can choose to register individually or form teams.

2025-Walk-4-MHF-Flyer-21
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park

April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual "Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer" to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer.
FULL STORY...

March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain

March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.
FULL STORY...

April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme

April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising Celebrity Waiter Dinner to be held Saturday, April 26 at the Bella Vida Senior Center.
FULL STORY...

April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash

April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry

St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
In support of “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is developing a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan to establish a comprehensive water conservation strategy.
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis got back in the win column with an 8-1 conference road win at Glendale College.
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual "Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer" to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer.
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
The city of Santa Clarita is enhancing local roadways with the upcoming 2024-2025 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment Project on Plum Canyon Road.
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising Celebrity Waiter Dinner to be held Saturday, April 26 at the Bella Vida Senior Center.
April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
As you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting, new projects are taking shape all around the city.
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita's art exhibition, "Saddle Up Santa Clarita" will run through Wednesday, May 14 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that 10 high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The Master's University Theater Arts presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest' by Oscar Wilde Fridays and Saturdays, March 21-29 at The Master's University, Music Recital Hall at 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The SoCal Sound to present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings.
The SoCal Sound to present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
The Los Angeles County Library is hosting a series of virtual programs from March 13 through June 13, with the next occurring on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m.
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
SCVNews.com