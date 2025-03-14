April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual “Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer” to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer. The family-friendly event is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5, at Central Park, 27200 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This year’s walk features a 1.3-mile course, ending at the Central Park exercise stairs for those seeking an extra challenge. After the walk, families are encouraged to stay and enjoy live entertainment, refreshments and an array of kids’ activities, including field games, face painting and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit MHF’s mission to provide emotional, social and financial support to children diagnosed with cancer and their families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

To register or donate, visit www.mhf.org/events.

Participants can choose to register individually or form teams.

