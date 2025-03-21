April 5: College of the Canyons to Host Free Children’s Play Day

On Saturday, April 5, the College of the Canyons Department for Early Childhood Education will host Play Day as part of the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, April 5-11, which is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Held in partnership with the International Play Association, the College of the Canyons Children’s Play Day aims to bring the community together for a day of high quality, developmentally stimulating play experiences for all children, infant to school age.

The annual event also provides families with young children an opportunity to explore the many valuable resources that are available to them both at the college and in the community.

“We are very excited to host this family-friendly event for our community once again,” said Wendy Ruiz, event coordinator and faculty member at Early Childhood Education. “This free event will feature various activities that children and families can enjoy together, including science, sensory, art, music, and more.”

Approximately 30 local non-profit groups and organizations dedicated to child and family services are expected to participate in this year’s Play Day. Food vendors will also be available at the event.

Attendees are also welcome to bring a blanket and settle in under the shade for the day’s lineup of free activities. In addition, donations will be collected to benefit the college’s Basic Needs Center. Donors will receive a free raffle ticket for donating items such as snack packs, pull-top canned vegetables or soups, cereal, and travel-sized bath/body care products.

The College of the Canyons Children’s Play Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 5, in the COC Honor Grove, located on the college’s Valencia campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Parking in college lots 5, 6 and 7, located off Rockwell Canyon Road adjacent to the campus’ tennis courts, will also be free for this event.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children is a professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children by connecting early childhood practice, policy and research.

Founded in 1961, International Play Association is an international non-governmental organization that provides a forum for exchange and action across disciplines and across sectors with the purpose to protect, preserve and promote the child’s right to play as a fundamental human right.

For more information about Play Day at College of the Canyons contact Wendy Ruiz at (661) 644-2752 or wendy.ruiz@canyons.edu.

