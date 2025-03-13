April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC

|
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.
|
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
|
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.
|
The Los Angeles County Library is hosting a series of virtual programs from March 13 through June 13, with the next occurring on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m.
|
1882
- Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story
]
|
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
|
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
|
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
|
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
|
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
|
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
|
1928
- St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos
]
|
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
|
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great nation, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
|
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
|
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
