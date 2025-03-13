April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC

Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This event will take place in the south parking lot of the college.

The city of Santa Clarita in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and Los Angeles Sanitation Districts is hosting this event.

It is free to all Los Angeles county residents. Business waste is not accepted at these events.

Some items that are eligible for disposal are paint, batteries, fluorescent light tubes, CFL bulbs, vehicle fluids, cleaners, solvents, pesticides and electronics. For a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items, refer to L.A. county’s HHW Guide.

For more information view the flyer below.

