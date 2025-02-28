April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event

Michael Hoffman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Now through Saturday, March 1 Registration is:

$25 per adult

$15 per kid

At the event there will be a Unity Walk, a 1.3 miles around Central Park, family fun activities, a stair climb, a silent auction and more.

The MHF Walk for Kids With Cancer is a celebration of the lives of children and families who have been affected by children’s cancer. Individuals and teams will walk to raise funds to support the foundation in continuing to be able to provide hope, help and healing to families.

The event is open to all ages and abilities and will be held rain or shine.

An Award will be presented to the Top Individual Fundraiser and Top Team Fundraiser.

To donate or register click here.

