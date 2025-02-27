April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild

The Canyon Theatre Guild will host “Symphony of Colors 2”, an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.

The artist reception will be Saturday, April 5 from 3:30- 6:30 p.m., with wine and appetizers, live music from jazz and classical guitarist Manak and a raffle drawing.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street, Newhall, CA 91321.

The art exhibition will be presented at the Vernon gallery during the entire run of the highly popular show “CATS”, The Musical, by Andrew Lloyd Weber.

Gordon, a multi-awarded artist will be showing 25-30 selected art pieces, mostly landscapes, abstracts and florals in watercolor and mixed media.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...