April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for “Things with Wings,” art show which will open Friday, April 25 and runs through Sunday, May 25 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The deadline for the art exhibit will be Sunday, April 6.

This fine art exhibit will showcase a display of things real and imaginary that have wings.

Wings help move insects and birds through air and water, while providing balance and display. Some wings take us to imaginary lands where fairies dance among spotted mushrooms and also bring the comfort and protection of angels, creatures and beings with spiritual and mythological meaning and significance.

All work for this exhibit should include any subject matter including or incorporating wings. All mediums are accepted.

If selected entry fee is $15 for up to four wall art submissions which are due at drop off.

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, April 22, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, May 27, 3-6 p.m.

Requirements: Artists are required to host up to four gallery shifts during the show, based on the number of accepted artists and overall show schedule.

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales

SCAA Gallery strives to highlight local artists in all stages of artistic journeys and offers space for artist members to display original fine art for sale within Santa Clarita Valley.

For complete guidelines, art/host requirements and show entry, visit the gallery guidelines website.

To apply for the art show visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery–call-to-artists-things-with-wings.html.

