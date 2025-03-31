header image

1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
| Monday, Mar 31, 2025
Things with wings cropped

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for “Things with Wings,” art show which will open Friday, April 25 and runs through Sunday, May 25 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The deadline for the art exhibit will be Sunday, April 6.

This fine art exhibit will showcase a display of things real and imaginary that have wings.

Wings help move insects and birds through air and water, while providing balance and display. Some wings take us to imaginary lands where fairies dance among spotted mushrooms and also bring the comfort and protection of angels, creatures and beings with spiritual and mythological meaning and significance.

All work for this exhibit should include any subject matter including or incorporating wings. All mediums are accepted.

If selected entry fee is $15 for up to four wall art submissions which are due at drop off.

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, April 22, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, May 27, 3-6 p.m.

Requirements: Artists are required to host up to four gallery shifts during the show, based on the number of accepted artists and overall show schedule.

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales

SCAA Gallery strives to highlight local artists in all stages of artistic journeys and offers space for artist members to display original fine art for sale within Santa Clarita Valley.

For complete guidelines, art/host requirements and show entry, visit the gallery guidelines website.

To apply for the art show visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery–call-to-artists-things-with-wings.html.

Things with wings
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
Santa Clarita Valley Water is taking water-saving innovation to new heights with the release of its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling sprinklers from space.
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
From our fun and friendly staff that run our Recreation and Community Services programs, to our Building and Safety team that make sure all developments are up to code, to our Communications team who bring all the trending, informational videos to social media, our staff is hard at work ensuring that the city of Santa Clarita continues to be a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Saugus High School’s inaugural varsity color guard team will compete at the WGI Color Guard World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, Thursday thru Saturday, April 3-5.
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
College of the Canyons women's tennis dropped its conference match at Ventura College on Thursday, March 27 by a 6-3 final score despite the Cougars accounting for an early pair of doubles points.
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
TMU Splits Doubleheader with OUAZ
The Master's University baseball team won the first game of its Friday, March 28 doubleheader but lost the second at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita.
TMU Splits Doubleheader with OUAZ
April 5: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous, E-Waste Collection Event
City of Santa Clarita residents can dispose of unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at a free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 5: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous, E-Waste Collection Event
April 1: SUSD Governing Board to Consider Student Support Services
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
April 1: SUSD Governing Board to Consider Student Support Services
March 31-April 5: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 31 to Saturday, April 5.
March 31-April 5: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
The "Superman" roller coaster, closed for refurbishment since September, will now be closed permanently, said officials of Six Flags Magic Mountain.
‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
Located: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Juvenile Isabell Ann Lim. She is a 13 year-old female Asian who was last contacted on March 28 at 9:40 a.m. on the 17900 block of River Circle, in the city of Santa Clarita.
Located: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the National Tartan Day themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, April 6, 2-4:30 p.m.
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
The city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team Program is looking for volunteers to act as injured survivors for the Disaster Simulation drill on Friday, May 9, from 6–9 p.m.
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
Registration is open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training class.
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the second annual Animal Care Grant Program.
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order removing California Environmental Quality Act requirements for undergrounding utility lines in wildfire-impacted areas of Los Angeles County, California State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has called for this exemption to be applied statewide.
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 1 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be planning for the establishment of a new county Department for Homelessness Services.
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
