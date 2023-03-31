April 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.

See the link below to the meeting agenda packet information card. The Committee meetings of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency take place in-person. To participate, the general public may do so in person, over the phone, or electronically using Zoom Webinar. For more information, please check the information sheet attached to the Agenda. The login and dial-in information for the upcoming SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting on April 6, 2023, is provided below for your convenience and those participating virtually.

Please note that those who attend the meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be cognizant of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

April 6 SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting Packet

https://www.yourscvwater.com/meetings/committee-meeting-040623

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Link and Call-in information for the April 6 SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting:

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1604726131

Or by telephone/Smartphone:

(833)-568-8864

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...