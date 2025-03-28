April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the National Tartan Day themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, April 6, 2-4:30 p.m.

The Sierra Hillbillies have been dedicated to supporting American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.

Paul Waters will be the caller and will be calling SSD and Plus Tips.

The event is open to the public at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The cost is $12 per person.

Come dressed in plaid for the theme. As always casual dress is also welcome.

There will be a prize for the best plaid-dressed dancer.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

For more information visit www.sierrahillbillies.org or find the club on Facebook.

