April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash

The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.

This fundraising celebration supports the Soroptimist International mission to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment through the service organization’s two flagship programs.

The Wine Affair offers attendees the opportunity to “sip, savor and stroll” the iconic street to sample wines, beers, food and enjoy live music.

The Wine Affair will feature more than 20 participating venues with wineries like Le Vine, Entourage, Caredenes Legacy, Puchella and Bivium. Guests can also enjoy a variety of craft beers and spirits. Gourmet food will be served at every stop.

As guests walk down historic Main Street, the atmosphere will be filled with live music from more than a dozen bands performing throughout the day.

The Wine Affiar co-chairs are Josh Rivas and Laura Scott.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley programs include:

Dream It, Be It: This program provides career support for girls and is a Hart District-approved curriculum that helps girls build confidence, explore ideas in a safe space, identify their career goals, and create a pathway to achieve them.

Live Your Dream Award: An education and training award for women that provides cash grants to head-of-household women in need who are pursuing higher education or vocational training.

The focus of SIGSCV is education because educated women and girls are less vulnerable to sex traffickers, more likely to leave a domestic violence situation and not return, able to access healthcare, less likely to live in poverty and able to raise stronger, healthier families.

Ticket Options:

VIP Admission $149.95

Early entry a noon for exclusive tastings.

Three drink tastings at each venue.

Gourmet food tastings.

All-day VIP access.

General Admission $99.95

Access from 1 p.m.

Two drink tastings at each venue.

Gourmet food tastings.

Tickets will be available at https://fundraiser.support/SIGSCVwineaffair.

For sponsorships or more information visit www.sigscv.org.

