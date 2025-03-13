header image

March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
2025WineLogo1

The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.

This fundraising celebration supports the Soroptimist International mission to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment through the service organization’s two flagship programs.

The Wine Affair offers attendees the opportunity to “sip, savor and stroll” the iconic street to sample wines, beers, food and enjoy live music.

The Wine Affair will feature more than 20 participating venues with wineries like Le Vine, Entourage, Caredenes Legacy, Puchella and Bivium. Guests can also enjoy a variety of craft beers and spirits. Gourmet food will be served at every stop.

As guests walk down historic Main Street, the atmosphere will be filled with live music from more than a dozen bands performing throughout the day.

The Wine Affiar co-chairs are Josh Rivas and Laura Scott.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley programs include:

Dream It, Be It: This program provides career support for girls and is a Hart District-approved curriculum that helps girls build confidence, explore ideas in a safe space, identify their career goals, and create a pathway to achieve them.

Live Your Dream Award: An education and training award for women that provides cash grants to head-of-household women in need who are pursuing higher education or vocational training.

The focus of SIGSCV is education because educated women and girls are less vulnerable to sex traffickers, more likely to leave a domestic violence situation and not return, able to access healthcare, less likely to live in poverty and able to raise stronger, healthier families.

Ticket Options:

VIP Admission $149.95

Early entry a noon for exclusive tastings.

Three drink tastings at each venue.

Gourmet food tastings.

All-day VIP access.

General Admission $99.95

Access from 1 p.m.

Two drink tastings at each venue.

Gourmet food tastings.

Tickets will be available at https://fundraiser.support/SIGSCVwineaffair.

For sponsorships or more information visit www.sigscv.org.
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and Field Mycologist Bat Vardeh, founder of Women Forage SoCal, will present a Mushroom Foray and Talk, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to indulge in a delicious way to support the fight against cancer with its spring-themed See’s Candies fundraiser.
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
As you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting, new projects are taking shape all around the city.
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita's art exhibition, "Saddle Up Santa Clarita" will run through Wednesday, May 14 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that 10 high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The Master's University Theater Arts presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest' by Oscar Wilde Fridays and Saturdays, March 21-29 at The Master's University, Music Recital Hall at 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The SoCal Sound to present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
The Los Angeles County Library is hosting a series of virtual programs from March 13 through June 13, with the next occurring on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m.
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water During Storms
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
Spring Baseball, Softball Registration Open For County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
SCVNews.com