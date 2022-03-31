header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
April 6: Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park
| Thursday, Mar 31, 2022

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to spend a Spring break morning at the work day for Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to be held Wednesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will focus on maintenance and cleanup around the advanced pump track at the Bike Park.

All participants, regardless of age, are required to sign up individually. This activity is appropriate for ages 12 and older.

Volunteers will use tools such as rakes, shovels, mcleods, picks and hoes. This opportunity is dependent on the weather/temperature.

— Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

— Wear clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty.

— Wear sunscreen and a hat.

— Bring drinking water and snacks.

— Optional, bring tools like rakes, shovels, McLeod’s, picks or hoes.

To register, visit Trek Bike Park Work Day.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

April 6: Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park

April 6: Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park
Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to spend a Spring break morning at the work day for Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to be held Wednesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...

March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes

March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes
Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita's City Council Public Safety Committee will be meeting March 31, to discuss several changes to the municipal code with city staff. 
FULL STORY...

Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park

Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program! This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
FULL STORY...

Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens

Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Nearly an inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, March 28 required the city of Santa Clarita to close the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita due to wet track conditions and the Santa Clarita Skate Park.
FULL STORY...

April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day

April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Announces Appointments of New Board Chair, Member
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has announced a new chair for its board of directors and a new member of the board.
Henry Mayo Announces Appointments of New Board Chair, Member
Registration Now Open for COC’s Spring, Summer Youth Soccer Programs
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in two upcoming training opportunities, with the Spring Youth Development Program beginning April 13 and the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp getting underway June 20.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Spring, Summer Youth Soccer Programs
Valencia Teacher Jonathan Gedalia Named HOSA Advisor of the Year
Valencia High School's Medical Science Academy teacher Jonathan Gedalia was recently selected as the Health Occupations Students of America Advisor of the Year at the Future Medical Professionals State Leadership Conference.
Valencia Teacher Jonathan Gedalia Named HOSA Advisor of the Year
April 15: California Credit Union $500 Spring Teacher Grant Deadline
California Credit Union is seeking teaching professionals who have an innovative learning opportunity for your students or a program idea to support your classroom.
April 15: California Credit Union $500 Spring Teacher Grant Deadline
Community Members Gather to Chart Hart District Strategic Plan
Students, parents, teachers, community members and other district staff gathered on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, to review the current state of the William S. Hart Union School District and to give input toward a strategic plan that will guide the direction of the school district for the next five years.
Community Members Gather to Chart Hart District Strategic Plan
CalArts Alum Robert Perez Captures ASCAP Herb Alpert Award
California Institute of the Arts graduate Robert Perez (Music BFA 2015, MFA 2018) was named a recipient of the 2022 American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award.
CalArts Alum Robert Perez Captures ASCAP Herb Alpert Award
April 6: Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to spend a Spring break morning at the work day for Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to be held Wednesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
April 6: Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park
SCV Chamber, President Both Recognized by L.A. Business Journal
The Los Angeles Business Journal has announced nominations for both the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and President and CEO Ivan Volschenk, for the 2022 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.
SCV Chamber, President Both Recognized by L.A. Business Journal
CSUN Alum Named Newest Member of County Assessor’s Executive Team
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has selected Ivan Masayon to fill the position of Administrative Deputy II for the Assessor’s Office, with oversight of the Department’s Administrative Services that includes human resources, recruitment, employee relations, budget, fiscal/accounting, purchasing, facilities management, reprographics, training and emergency management.
CSUN Alum Named Newest Member of County Assessor’s Executive Team
DMV Encourages L.A. County Residents to Update Information Online
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Los Angeles County residents to create or update their MyDMV account with their current mailing address and email address to stay informed about DMV services and to make sure important information from the DMV is sent to the correct address.
DMV Encourages L.A. County Residents to Update Information Online
Thursday COVID Roundup: 26 New SCV Cases, 72,287 Total to Date
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 16 additional deaths, 784 new positive cases countywide, with 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 26 New SCV Cases, 72,287 Total to Date
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
CSUN: Educating During the Pandemic
Virtual learning was a futuristic thought pre-pandemic, but after the past two years, it has become an essential and almost dominant tool.
CSUN: Educating During the Pandemic
Superintendent Thurmond Continues School Literacy Initiative With Strategy Panel
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Wednesday hosted a panel of literacy experts and state leaders to discuss literacy strategies.
Superintendent Thurmond Continues School Literacy Initiative With Strategy Panel
April 1: Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Accepts Scholarship Applications
The California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual scholarship program will begin accepting online applications on April 1, 2022.
April 1: Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Accepts Scholarship Applications
Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness Releases Final Report
After six months of extensive reviews and meetings with hundreds of key stakeholders, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness has released a comprehensive 100 plus-page report delineating seven recommendations needed to improve the region’s current system that helps people experiencing homelessness.
Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness Releases Final Report
March 31: New Polynesian Art Galley Comes to Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes a new art exhibit located at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery titled “Remember the Stars Above the Ocean” by Los Angeles-based artist Susan Maddux.
March 31: New Polynesian Art Galley Comes to Canyon Country Community Center
Supervisor Barger, Stakeholders Respond to Blue Ribbon Commission’s Homelessness Report
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and other stakeholders with prominent roles in the fight against homelessness in L.A. County reacted to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness’ formal completion and adoption of its report on how homeless services should be governed.
Supervisor Barger, Stakeholders Respond to Blue Ribbon Commission’s Homelessness Report
L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic
The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.
L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic
March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes
The city of Santa Clarita's City Council Public Safety Committee will be meeting March 31, to discuss several changes to the municipal code with city staff. 
March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 72,261
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29 additional deaths and an additional 587 positive cases Wednesday, with 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 72,261
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
Tuesday COVID Update: Second Booster Shots Available March 30 in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven additional deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,626, county case totals to 2,831,655 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,239 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Update: Second Booster Shots Available March 30 in L.A. County
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: