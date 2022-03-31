April 6: Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to spend a Spring break morning at the work day for Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to be held Wednesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will focus on maintenance and cleanup around the advanced pump track at the Bike Park.

All participants, regardless of age, are required to sign up individually. This activity is appropriate for ages 12 and older.

Volunteers will use tools such as rakes, shovels, mcleods, picks and hoes. This opportunity is dependent on the weather/temperature.

— Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

— Wear clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty.

— Wear sunscreen and a hat.

— Bring drinking water and snacks.

— Optional, bring tools like rakes, shovels, McLeod’s, picks or hoes.

To register, visit Trek Bike Park Work Day.

