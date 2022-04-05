April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route

As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be performing asphalt paving along southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road and on the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.

This activity will include use of paving equipment and trucks to import construction material. The work is scheduled for two nights on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8, 2022.

Two-night closure of the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge and Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road on- and off-ramps.

Signage will be posted along the detour routes. Trucks will be detoured to the I-5 general-purpose lanes and vehicles will be detoured to the next available ramp.

​​​​​​​Access to emergency responders will be maintained. Construction is a dynamic process, it is subject to weather conditions, and information is subject to change, visit the project website for the most up to date information and a weekly listing of ramp closures scheduled.

