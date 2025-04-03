header image

April 7: Native Voices to Perform at CSUN
| Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
native voices crop

California State University, Northridge’s Department of Theatre will host Native Voices, the only professional theatre company in the United States devoted to bringing Indigenous playwrights, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, to perform “To Indigeneity and Beyond!”

The performance will take place at the Experimental Theatre inside The Theatre Wing of The Soraya at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

“I wanted to provide an indigenous voice performance on our campus. Having Native Voices on our campus is a great opportunity,” said Stefani Tsai, a theatre professor and curator of the event.

Performers will do stage readings of new plays written by indigenous playwrights. The stage readings are expected to all be new plays about indigenous futurism, Tsai said.

“It is important because most representations of indigenous people on stage are usually about the past. This is combating that narrative by focusing only on the future,” Tsai said.

Monday will mark the Native Voices’ first live performance at CSUN.

“I teach an Indigenous drama class in the CSUN theatre department, so it is just a natural connection for me to ask students to see some of the works as opposed to just reading about them,” Tsai said. “It is groundbreaking for the department because we are bringing a unique perspective which is important to theatre, especially now, I think if students, not just from theatre, want to see or hear views they’ve never heard before, this is the forum for that.”

The Department of Theatre in CSUN’s Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication is devoted to providing students with unique performance opportunities and encourages diverse perspectives, as well as offering a creative academic environment.

Attendees may arrive at the door without prior registration and are encouraged to arrive early. For information about reserving a spot for students, email eric.white@csun.edu and stefani.tsai@csun.edu.

native voices
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
