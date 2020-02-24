[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
Monday, Feb 24, 2020
the amish project a the main

HOPE Theatre Arts will stage four performances of “The Amish Project,” written by Jessica Dickey, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 10 and 11.

The performances are set for Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m., Friday, April 10, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

About ‘The Amish Project’
When the unthinkable occurs, unimaginable response pours out. This fictional exploration of a real event that occurred in 2006 in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, follows seven characters connected to a hostage event in a Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse.

What is essential when a community desperately needs hope? While sometimes raw, the prevailing message of forgiveness provides hope for a world shaken by events both tragic and inspiring.

“The Amish Project” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

There is no intermission for this performance. Unique to HOPE, there will be a 10-minute time of engagement at the end of each performance between cast and audience.

Tickets are $20 and $18 for students, military and seniors, and can be purchased through The Main website.

About HOPE Theatre Arts
There’s a wonderful line in the poetic tale “The Little Prince,” “L’essentiel est invisible pour les yeux,” which translates to “What is essential is invisible to the eye.” HOPE Theatre Arts seeks to tell the stories that encourage us to consider what is essential.
%d bloggers like this: