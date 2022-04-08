April 8-10, 14-17: ‘Sugar and Spies’ at The MAIN

“Sugar and Spies,” a full-length comedy presented by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company, will run April 8-10 and April 14-17, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

The comedy features a socially awkward scientist who enlists the help of a matchmaking agency that treats dating like the ultimate spy mission. Unfortunately, someone hires an anti-love spy agency to disrupt his budding relationship while he tries to finish his secret formula. The two spy agencies battle for, and against, love in this family-friendly comedy filled with hijinks, gadgets and gags.

Tickets are $20 general admission, students and seniors are $15.

For tickets and showtimes visit The MAIN.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

