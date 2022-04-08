April 8-10, 14-17: ‘Sugar and Spies’ at The MAIN

“Sugar and Spies,” a full-length comedy presented by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company, will run April 8-10 and April 14-17, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The comedy features a socially awkward scientist who enlists the help of a matchmaking agency that treats dating like the ultimate spy mission. Unfortunately, someone hires an anti-love spy agency to disrupt his budding relationship while he tries to finish his secret formula. The two spy agencies battle for, and against, love in this family-friendly comedy filled with hijinks, gadgets and gags.
Tickets are $20 general admission, students and seniors are $15.
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
Walk into the woods at the city of Santa Clarita’s new art exhibit located above the Children’s Area at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library. This art exhibit will be on display for an entire year, from March 2022 through March 2023.
Ahead of a project to address needed pool and deck repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in one of two community engagement meetings in April. Residents can attend an in-person meeting on Tuesday, April 19, or a virtual meeting using Zoom on Wednesday, April 20.
College of the Canyons had its 2022 season come to an end on another history-making day, as the No. 4 seed Cougars dropped their first playoff match in program history, falling 6-3 to visiting No. 5 College of the Desert in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals on Tuesday.
Nine motels with a combined 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for a new transition – to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators.
Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.