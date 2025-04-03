April 8: ‘Alice’s Looking Glass’ Craft Session at Valencia Library

Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 for a “Alice’s Looking Glass” crafting session.

In the craft session, patrons will personalize mirrors inspired from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” Using a delightful mix of moss, miniature cards, teacup figurines, small cat figures and more.

Participants will create enchanting designs that reflect each person’s unique style. This hands-on experience will spark creativity as crafters assemble mirrors into charming works of art, perfect for adding a touch of Wonderland magic to any space.

This is a adults only event.

The Valencia Library is located at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

