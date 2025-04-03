April 8: ‘Alice’s Looking Glass’ Craft Session at Valencia Library

|
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Theatre will host Native Voices, the only professional theatre company in the United States devoted to bringing Indigenous playwrights, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, to perform “To Indigeneity and Beyond!”
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Anthony Eslao, a senior at Golden Valley High School, has been awarded the distinguished California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award. Additionally, Matthew Thomas De Guzman, also from Golden Valley, has been recognized as a Seymour Award finalist.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s bill, D-Chatsworth, the Expediting State Housing Permits Act (AB 301) was passed as part of a major package of housing legislation aimed at tackling the state’s housing crisis.
The Department of Water Resources conducted the all-important April snow survey on Wednesday, Aprl 2, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner and song atthe annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “The Beat Goes On,” on Saturday, April 26, 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 for a "Alice's Looking Glass" crafting session.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Monarch Beauty Academy, Thursday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
For the third year in a row, The Master's University's basketball player Kaleb Lowery has been named an NAIA All-American, this time on the First Team.
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the launch of its 2025 Brand Boost Guide which offers tips, guidance and resources to support dietary supplement brands in identifying potential sales growth and risk management strategies.
The Master's University men's volleyball team completed the sweep of its old rival with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 controlling of the Arizona Christian Firestorm Saturday afternoon, March 29 in Glendale, Arizona.
Arbor Day is more than just a celebration, it’s a commitment to our future. Every year, communities across the world come together to plant trees, promote environmental stewardship and enhance the landscapes that make our cities and towns more beautiful and livable.
April 30 will be the final day for submitting comments regarding the updating of Los Angeles County Floodplain Management.
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 8 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear recommendations on establishing a unified permitting authority for the Altadena One-Stop Recovery Permitting Center relating to properties impacted by the Eaton Fire.
1917
- Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story
]
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide initiative that highlights the dangers of distracted driving and promotes safer driving habits.
One of the things that makes the city of Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play, is the wide range of amenities we offer our community.
Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.
The ability to put nutritious food on the table is one of the most important and pressing matters that low-income families face daily.
American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. (WPEK) gymnasium, located on the Valencia campus.
The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer. Applications for interested students are open now.
SCV Water received three prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
