 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Ayala
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
West Ranch Wildcats Varsity and Junior Varsity Hockey Division Champions Recognition
Autism Acceptance Month Proclamation
a. Autism Acceptance Month Proclamation 2025
National Arbor Day Proclamation
a. Arbor Day Proclamation 2025
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
New Business
1. LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT VACANCIES FIVE-SIGNATURE LETTER

At the March 25, 2025, regular City Council meeting, the City Council requested a five-signature letter be sent to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, regarding deputy vacancies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. LASD Vacancies 4.9.25
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Mar 25, 2025 5:30 PM
3. Minutes of Mar 25, 2025 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 07

Check Register No. 07 for Period 02/21/25 through 03/06/25 and 03/13/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 02/24/25 through 03/07/25.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 07
b. Check Register No. 07 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. REVISIONS TO THE TESORO ADOBE RECIPROCAL EASEMENT AGREEMENT

Under consideration are revisions to the Reciprocal Easement Agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the Tesoro Del Valle Master Home Owners Association regarding the use of Tesoro Adobe Park.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Revised Agreement
6. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT FOR WILEY CANYON DEVELOPMENT PROJECT (MASTER CASE 20-238) – CONTRACT MODIFICATIONS

This item is to consider an amendment to increase the consultant contract amount for the preparation of the Wiley Canyon Development Project Environmental Impact Report.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Dudek Change Order 2
b. Aerial
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Richard “Rick” Huntington
Future Meetings