April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum

The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual “Meet the Grant Makers” panel presentation and seminar on Thursday, April 8, at noon Pacific Time.
The free event is designed to offer Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofit groups and organizations an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive.
Held in partnership with the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network, “Meet the Grant Makers” will feature interactive discussions focused on helping attendees:
* Engage in dialogue with potential donors about their organization’s major priorities
* Understand how to make their grant applications stand out
* Learn how to build meaningful relationships with organization representatives
* Network and form partnerships with other non-profit professionals
* Successfully secure grants and other forms of aid
In particular, the panel presentation will be focused on current giving priorities, as well as both targeted and precise grant requests.
The featured panel speakers for this year’s “Meet the Grant Makers” event will be Cathy Choi, Senior Director of Programs, The Eisner Foundation; Tony Newhall, Board Member, Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation; Kadar Lewis, Program Officer, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation; and Marisol Espinoza, Public Affairs Manager, SoCalGas.
The program will also provide attendees with the opportunity to network virtually with representatives from other non-profit organizations to create partnerships and explore the possibility of future collaboration projects.
“Meet the Grant Makers” will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 via Zoom.
College of the Canyons will receive $370,149 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to further expand its Open Educational Resources (OER) initiative in partnership with the California Consortium for Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.
Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and solutions based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announces new capabilities and user experience updates to the company’s iCue connected filtration service.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
An Agua Dulce restaurant owner said fear over his business potentially losing power became a cautionary tale for others about a power scam after an internet thief took $6,800 out of his pocket last week.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 9 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 516 new cases countywide of COVID-19, with 27,017 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
Join JCI Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM, on Zoom for its financial wellness workshop presented by JCI Member and this year's Vice President of Community, Christian Dadulak.
Leaders of the Santa Clarita Valley Jewish community have said their congregants are always excited to celebrate Passover, but also noted this year’s March 27 celebration will have particularly special meaning due to COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to participate in a community engagement and outreach process to help inform future planning and funding allocation to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley endured an ever-changing school year that included sudden classroom-setting changes, cancelation of events and now a significant decrease in student enrollment — which has led to some teachers receiving notices about potential layoffs if the funding situation doesn’t improve.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
