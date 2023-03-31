April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class

Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, “Small Space Gardening,” on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.

The class will demonstrate ways to grow vegetables, fruit and flowers in small patches of soil and containers. Register to learn from our expert teacher, Stephen Williams, a professor and horticulturist, about why growing your own edible garden is doable and water-wise.

“Oftentimes, people without a traditional yard feel that they can’t have a garden,” Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company, said. “Balconies, patios and micro yards are all viable gardens.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Small Space Gardening Landscape Workshop or to see the 2023 workshop schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

