April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show

Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to CSUN’s University Student Union on the corner of Lindley Avenue and Vincennes Street near the center of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

“I want the student experience to be something that is vibrant and engaging while also connecting to the real world,” said Yan Searcy, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, where the Institute is housed. “I wanted to curate an event that showcases sustainability while making it engaging for students. I thought it would be valuable to decrease the distance between sustainability professionals, campus and the community.”

Several car brands will be present at the event, including Ford, Polestar, Volvo and Toyota.

Porsche of Woodland Hills is expected to bring several different car models to host the “Porsche Launch Experience.” Participants can ride along with a professional driver to experience the acceleration power of the Porsche Taycan.

Test drives also will be available through Lucid Motors. The Department of Police Services will also be showcasing their fleet of EVs.

A panel discussion about the EV industry will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. The panel topic is “Are Cars the Only Future for EVs?: A Discussion of Multiple Electric Mobility Options.” The moderated discussion by Dr. Sheila Steinberg, Director of the Institute for Sustainability, is by invitation only for alumni, donors, students, members of the advisory board for CSUN’s master’s in sustainability, CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability and businesses taking part in the EV car show.

“I want people to start thinking about the overall future of electric and sustainable transportation,” said Searcy.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for giveaways and enjoy music by Solar DJs, Los Angeles’s only sustainable DJ.

“This event is reflective of what CSUN is about. I want students to see that anything is possible on a university campus,” said Searcy. “We are practicing sustainability, bringing together potential employers, inspiring the next generation of leaders—and having more than a little bit of fun! You won’t want to miss this event.”

Event Website: https://news.csun.edu/event/4th-annual-csun-ev-car-show/

