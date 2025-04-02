header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
| Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Water drop


Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to CSUN’s University Student Union on the corner of Lindley Avenue and Vincennes Street near the center of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

“I want the student experience to be something that is vibrant and engaging while also connecting to the real world,” said Yan Searcy, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, where the Institute is housed. “I wanted to curate an event that showcases sustainability while making it engaging for students. I thought it would be valuable to decrease the distance between sustainability professionals, campus and the community.”

Several car brands will be present at the event, including Ford, Polestar, Volvo and Toyota.

Porsche of Woodland Hills is expected to bring several different car models to host the “Porsche Launch Experience.” Participants can ride along with a professional driver to experience the acceleration power of the Porsche Taycan.

Test drives also will be available through Lucid Motors. The Department of Police Services will also be showcasing their fleet of EVs.

A panel discussion about the EV industry will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. The panel topic is “Are Cars the Only Future for EVs?: A Discussion of Multiple Electric Mobility Options.” The moderated discussion by Dr. Sheila Steinberg, Director of the Institute for Sustainability, is by invitation only for alumni, donors, students, members of the advisory board for CSUN’s master’s in sustainability, CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability and businesses taking part in the EV car show.

“I want people to start thinking about the overall future of electric and sustainable transportation,” said Searcy.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for giveaways and enjoy music by Solar DJs, Los Angeles’s only sustainable DJ.

“This event is reflective of what CSUN is about. I want students to see that anything is possible on a university campus,” said Searcy. “We are practicing sustainability, bringing together potential employers, inspiring the next generation of leaders—and having more than a little bit of fun! You won’t want to miss this event.”

Event Website: https://news.csun.edu/event/4th-annual-csun-ev-car-show/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers

CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
FULL STORY...

April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show

April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
FULL STORY...

April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus

April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
FULL STORY...

May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus

May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...

CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together

CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
When two massive earthquakes (magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6) devastated southern and central Turkey in February 2023, they did more than destroy towns and villages — they brought communities together in unexpected solidarity. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
Time is running out to pre-register for the annual city of Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office.
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
The California Air Resources Board reports California’s air monitoring response to the January Los Angeles fires was the largest in state history.
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
The Master's University baseball team split a doubleheader with the OUAZ Spirit Saturday, March 29 dropping the first game 13-4 but winning the second 1-0.
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University men's volleyball team served up nine aces in a three-set win over the OUAZ Spirit Friday night, March 28 in Surprise, Ariz. 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital president and chief executive officer Kevin Klockenga has joined the board of directors of the Hospital Association of Southern California.
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its regular season schedule with a 9-0 sweep of Glendale College on Friday, March 28 to claim victory for the third time across the last five matches.
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
The College of the Canyons track teams combined to win three events while achieving several top marks during the annual Arnie Robinson Invitational hosted by San Diego Mesa College on March 28.
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Howdy, Santa Clarita! It’s time to dust off those boots and round up the family because the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is riding back into William S. Hart Park April 12-13, for two full days of western fun you won’t want to miss!
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
The California state Senate Public Safety Committee has rejected Kayleigh’s Law (SB 421), a law proposed by Senator Suzette Valladares (R - Santa Clarita) that would implement protections for victims of violent crimes.
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
On March 28 the College of the Canyons swim and dive team competed in its second Western State Conference meet in as many weeks, this time finishing fourth in the field of five schools.
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
During World Autism Month Yes I Can Encourages Hiring of Neurodiverse Talent
As World Autism Month kicks off in April, Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education (YIC), a nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, is calling on businesses to recognize the immense value of neurodiverse talent.
During World Autism Month Yes I Can Encourages Hiring of Neurodiverse Talent
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
Santa Clarita Valley Water is taking water-saving innovation to new heights with the release of its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling sprinklers from space.
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Things with Wings," Art show which will open April 25 and runs through May 25 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
From our fun and friendly staff that run our Recreation and Community Services programs, to our Building and Safety team that make sure all developments are up to code, to our Communications team who bring all the trending, informational videos to social media, our staff is hard at work ensuring that the city of Santa Clarita continues to be a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Saugus High School’s inaugural varsity color guard team will compete at the WGI Color Guard World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, Thursday thru Saturday, April 3-5.
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
College of the Canyons women's tennis dropped its conference match at Ventura College on Thursday, March 27 by a 6-3 final score despite the Cougars accounting for an early pair of doubles points.
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
SCVNews.com